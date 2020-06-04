Top-level Indo-China Talks To Be Held On June 6 In Chushul, Meeting Venue Accessed

Republic TV on Thursday, June 4 accessed the visual of the place where the Corps Commander-level Indo-China talks over the standoff at the Line of Actual Control are scheduled to take place on June 6. Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, the Commander of 14 Corps will represent India in the discussions with China at Chushul, a village in Leh district of Ladakh. Chushul is one of the designated Border Personnel Meeting points between the Indian Army and the People's Liberation Army of China.

As per sources, a breakthrough has not been achieved despite a dozen rounds of talks between the two sides. Reports indicate that Lieutenant General Harinder Singh will hold talks with chief of China’s Southern Xinjiang Military District. During a telephonic conversation on June 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump exchanged views on the situation at the LAC.

Here is the location of the Indo-China top-level talks:

India-China faceoff

Chinese military helicopters were spotted close to the border between India and China in eastern Ladakh after a clash between soldiers from both sides took place on two occasions. Thereafter, a fleet of Su-30 fighters of the Indian Air Force carried out sorties in the area. According to reports, Indian and Chinese Army personnel clashed along the northern bank of the Pangong Lake in Ladakh on May 5. 4 days later, a face-off between the two sides was witnessed near Naku La Pass in Sikkim.

On May 28, the Ministry of External Affairs clarified that the Indian soldiers have taken a responsible approach and are following due protocols. It maintained that the Centre remains firm on maintaining sovereignty and national security. Speaking with Republic TV, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the Centre would not let India's self-respect come down. He added that diplomatic talks with China were going on.

Recently, Sun Weidong, the Chinese envoy to India stressed that India and China posed no threat to each other and needed to consolidate the bilateral relationship. Maintaining that both nations should never let the differences overshadow the overall situation of the bilateral cooperation, he opined that they should be resolved through communication. Moreover, he reckoned that 'Dragon and Elephant dancing together' was the only choice for China and India, serving their fundamental interests. He also called for strengthening practical cooperation in investment, production capacity, and other fields, helping each other accomplish each other's goals.

