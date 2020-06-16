'Travelling In Flight Is The Safest Mode Of Travel From Others': AIIMS Director Guleria

All India Institue of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria has remarked that travelling in flights is the 'safest' mode of travel amid the Coronavirus pandemic. The AIIMS Director stated that airports and airlines are taking all precautions during travel and that there are fewer chances of the virus spreading in flights. Following the outbreak of COVID-19 domestic and international air travel had been restricted, however, domestic flights resumed operation on May 25.

Addressing a webinar on Tuesday, Guleria said, "If an asymptomatic person is seating next to you during a short flight and both the persons are wearing masks and face shields, there is less chance of spreading of the virus. Travelling in flight is the safest mode of travel from others."

Recovery rate at 52.47%

The Union Health Minister on Tuesday informed that the recovery rate of patients infected by the COVID-19 has increased to 52.47 per cent in India. The rise in the recovery rates is indicative of the fact that more than half of the positive cases have recovered, the Ministry said. The total number of cases in India has now reached 3,43,091 along with 9,900 deaths due to the virus.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state across the country with a total of 1,10,744 cases being reported so far. The state on Monday reported the highest single-day spike of 178 deaths due to the coronavirus disease, along with 2786 fresh cases. Maharashtra health department informed that 5,071 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving 50,554 cases active. The state health department said the recovery rate in Maharashtra is 50.61% while the fatality rate is 3.70%.

