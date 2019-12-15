Trinamool Govt Snaps Internet Services In Parts Of WB, Party Continues Rally Against CAA

As violent protests against the Citizenship Act continue throughout West Bengal, Trinamool party workers on Sunday are currently taking out rallies across the state protesting against the amended Citizenship Act, according to PTI. Meanwhile, sporadic incidents of violence reported from have been reported from Nadia, North 24 Parganas & Howrah districts. In retaliation to cut down misinformation being spread around the state, internet services suspended in Malda, Murshidabad, Uttar Dinajpur, North & South 24 Parganas, as a precautionary measure by state officials.

Internet services suspended in parts of #WestBengal as precautionary measure amid protests against amended Citizenship Act: Official — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 15, 2019

This development comes amidst continued violent protests in parts of West Bengal. Protestors had burnt tires and blocked the Murarai-Raghunathganj state Highway at Hiyatnagar, barring the road at Mitrapur, raising posters that read "No NRC, No CAA", and "Modi hatao, Desh bachao, BJP hatao, Desh Bachao". Meanwhile, the Kalyani Expressway was blocked at Ruia Bakultala crossing under Kahardah police station, while demonstrators set ablaze tyres to block the Berachapa-Pritima crossing under Deganga police station.

In a bizarre form of protest, some demonstrators even started a ''picnic'' on the National Highway 34, after blocking the road. Similar protests also broke out in Murshidabad, Kamdevpur and Birbhum districts. West Bengal has been seeing violent protests since Friday, with angry mobs in various districts torching buses, trains and railway stations, vandalised public property and obstructed roads and railway tracks. Several train and bus services have been disrupted.

In a bid to calm down the violent agitations, West Bengal Chief Minister appealed everyone to maintain the tranquility. "Once again I appeal to all not to resort to violence and disturb public order, tranquillity, and peace. It must be kept in mind that police stations, railway stations, airports, post offices, government offices, public transport, are public property. Vandalising public as well as private property in any form will not be tolerated and will strictly be dealt according to the law," she said.

Since the start of the NRC exercise in Assam, Banerjee has vocally been against it. She has often questioned why 14 lakhs Hindus and Bengalis were omitted from the final NRC list in Assam - which was implemented to weed out illegal migrants from citizens. She has further declared repeatedly that "We will never allow NRC exercise and Citizenship Act in Bengal". The Citizenship Amendment Bill amends the Citizenship Act 1955 to make refugees who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, eligible for citizenship.