Tripura CM Biplab Dev Holds 'Janata Darbar' To Hear People's Grievances

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday held a 'Janata Darbar' program in order to hear the grievances and demands of citizens in Chawmanu under the Dhalai district. People from all walks of life attended the Janata Darbar in large numbers, and they mostly talked about the issues related to roads, markets, street lights, and drinking water. While some of them raised issues relating to Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana, only a few people sought employment and loan. Some other citizens raised health-related issues. The Chief Minister instantly directed the officials to take charge of resolving the issues highlighted by the people. People expressed their happiness over the Chief Minister's participation and said that they are hopeful that their issues will be resolved.

After the program, Deb told the media, "Most of those who came here demanded better roads, schools, drinking water, electricity, houses. Some also came here for jobs or loans."

"Targetting the previous Left Front government, he said: "Those who were earlier habituated in taking a commission from the common people are now trying to frame story on the crisis of food and work because the old pattern had come to an end following the introduction of an online system." There was no complaint on the crisis of food or work from anyone who came with their grievance at the Janata Darbar. The people, who always blamed the Union Government and deprive the people of Tripura for 25 years, claim about the crisis of food and work," he added.

CM seeks funds to rehab Mizoram tribals

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb had sought funds from the Centre to rehabilitate 35,000 tribal refugees as the migrants are reluctant to return to their homeland unless the Centre announces permanent settlement and development package. The Reang tribal refugees from Mizoram are sheltered in seven camps in northern Tripura for more than 22 years.

"Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb last week wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to sanction funds to rehabilitate the refugees. On Sunday, Deb also met Shah and discussed the issue," a top CM Secretariat official had told a news agency. Biblab Kumar Deb told Shah that of the 5,400 families, comprising 35,000 refugees, 400-500 families could be settled in each sub-division of Tripura, the official said. The amount the CM had sought remains unknown.

(With ANI Inputs)