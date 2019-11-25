Now, Congress Threatens To Skip PM Modi's Address In Lok Sabha: Sources

Amid uncertainty over Maharashtra's government, sources said that the Congress party might boycott Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. This comes after former Congress president and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi questioned the governmnet over "democracy", hinting at developments in Maharashtra. Though Rahul Gandhi was not present in the Lok Sabha in its first week, he said that there has been a 'Murder of Democracy'.

Congress leaders also protested outside the Parliament, with banners of 'Murder of Democracy'. Rahul Gandhi, leading the protests in the inside the lower house, said, "Mr Speaker, I came here to ask a question, but asking a question over here makes no sense since democracy has been murdered in Maharashtra. Democracy has been murdered, and hence there is no point of me asking a question."

Fadnavis becomes CM, Ajit Pawar Deputy CM

In a massive turn of events, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday morning was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and NCP's Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as Deputy CM. While Ajit Pawar claimed that he has the support of few other NCP MLAs, all of them believed to be with him was present at the party meet with Sharad Pawar on Sunday evening. Distancing itself from Ajit Pawar's decision Sharad Pawar removed him from as leader of the NCP Legislative Party and appointed Jayant Patil at his place. This development came after almost a month-long drama in which all the parties were given a chance by the Governor to form the government in Maharashtra, failing which President Rule was imposed. The election result in the state gave a clear mandate to the Mahayuti, which had a fallout over the CM post. BJP won 105 seats and Sena 56 seats. The NCP bagged 54 seats and the Congress won 44 seats.

SC reserves verdict

The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its verdict after hearing the arguments of both sides on the petition of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress against the swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis. Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta submitted two letters, that contained names of 54 NCP MLAs and their signatures, which he said was given by Ajit Pawar to the Governor of Maharashtra. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for petitioners questioned on the need of revocation of President's Rule at 5.47 in the morning and installing a Government at 8 am. The matter was heard by a Bench of Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan, and Sanjiv Khanna.

