Supriya Sule Congratulates Udhhav Thackeray, Says 'Maharashtra Will Excel In All Fields'

NCP MP from Baramati Supriya Sule took to Twitter and congratulated Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray for swearing-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Sule said, "During Uddhav Thackeray's tenure, Maharashtra will excel in all fields." She also said that "this government will be working for the welfare of the common people."

Hon.Uddhav Thakeray Ji has taken oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. During his tenure Maharashtra would excel in all fields and this government would work for the welfare of the Common Man.

Heartiest Congratulations! Good Luck and Best Wishes!@OfficeofUT — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) November 28, 2019

Devendra Fadnavais congratulates Uddhav Thackeray

Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis took to Twitter and congratulated Uddhav Thackeray. He wrote the tweet in Marathi that read, "Shiv Sena President Shri Uddhav Thackeray sworn in as Chief Minister today. I attended the ceremony. Congratulations and best wishes for your future!" Fadnavis and BJP state president Chandrakant Patil graced the ceremony along with other leaders.

Uddhav Thackeray as CM

After taking oath as Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray will have to seek election to the Maharashtra Assembly or the Legislative Council within six months. His son Aaditya Thackeray recently became the first Thackeray to contest elections. He was elected as Worli's MLA and is touted to get a cabinet berth, as per sources. After gaining the power of India's richest civic body - the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in 1985, the 'sixth floor' CM office in Mumbai's Mantralay has evaded the Shiv Sena ever since. Fulfilling Balasaheb Thackeray's dreams, as claimed by Shiv Sainiks, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the first-ever Chief Minister of Maharashtra from the Thackeray family. Uddhav Thackeray, who had opted out of the NDA, breaking the BJP-Sena alliance of over 35 years, was sworn in at 6.40 pm on Thursday at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

