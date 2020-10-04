'Tripura Critical In India-Bangladesh Ties': New Envoy To Dhaka Meets CM Biplab Deb

Vikram Doraiswami, India's High Commissioner-designate to Bangladesh, called on Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday and discussed ongoing projects related to connectivity, trade and people-to-people contact in the northeastern states. He believed Tripura is "critical" to the development of better relations between India and Bangladesh.

While addressing media, Doraiswami said that the Northeast hold significance in the overall vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a "stronger, resilient and modern" India.

An honour and a privilege to meet Hon. CM @BjpBiplab and get his specific and clear guidance for the Mission ahead. inspired by his strong advocacy of the closest India-Bangladesh ties!

Tripura CM is known to have close relations with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, having good ties with the neighbouring country and Tripura is called "the gateway of the Northeast", hence Doraiswami decided to meet the CM.

"As we develop our relationship with Bangladesh, our most important neighbouring country relationship, it is going to be of great value to both the countries if our connectivity, travel, trade and people to people ties grow. To achieve this, Tripura is critical, that's why I am here," he said.

Outgoing envoy Riva Ganguly Das thanks for cooperation

Earlier in the day, outgoing envoy Riva Ganguly Das had thanked "everyone" for their cooperation in making her tenure "extremely productive". "Goodbye Bangladesh. Wish to thank everyone for their cooperation in making it an extremely productive tenure. Taking back many fond memories of the warmth and hospitality," Das had tweeted.

Good bye Bangladesh. Wish to thank everyone for their cooperation in making it an extremely productive tenure. Taking back many fond memories of the warmth and hospitality.

