Tripura Police Uses Water Cannons And Tear Gas On Sacked Teachers; Section 144 Imposed

Tripura police brutality was witnessed when hundreds of teachers who were sleeping at the demonstration protest were beaten and arrested in Agartala and their makeshift tents were dismantled. Restrictions under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) have been imposed in the area. This came up after the ongoing agitation of the Joint Movement Committee of 10323 (a group of terminated teachers).

Section 144 of CrPC imposed in Agartala Municipal Corporation area in wake of the ongoing agitation of Joint Movement Committee of 10323 (a group of terminated teachers) extended by another 48 hours: Dr Shailesh Kumar Yadav, DM & Collector West Tripura district https://t.co/1N01kEo9fZ pic.twitter.com/IGpoGolzjr — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2021

The teachers gathered outside CM Biplab Kumar Deb's residence for a peaceful protest but water cannon and tear gas were used to disperse the agitators. Several teachers got injured in the lathi-charge and alleged that Police also pelted stones on them. It has been 52 days that as many as 10,323 terminated teachers launched a protest against the Tripura Government demanding re-recruitment into various departments of the State Government.

Tripura: Police used water cannon & teargas to disperse teachers protesting near CM's residence in Agartala against their termination.



Section 144 of CrPC imposed in Agartala in wake of

ongoing agitation of Joint Movement Committee of 10323 (a group of terminated teachers) pic.twitter.com/My2chlgHmX — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2021

In support of agitating teachers, opposition Congress protested outside police headquarters and said they'll continue doing it.

10,000 government school teachers terminated

Over 10,000 government school teachers were sacked last year, in accordance with a 2014 high court order, which said that their recruitment process was a faulty one. The agitators are contractual teachers appointed by the previous government and have been protesting against the scrapping of the 10,323 teaching appointments across the state due to irregularities in the recruitment process. The previous government didn't regularise their jobs following which they moved the Supreme Court. The SC had already dismissed their plea saying it cannot be done. However, the BJP during elections assured that they will take up the matter if voted to power The government is still maintaining its position and want the protest to be called off.

