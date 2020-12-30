PM Modi To Launch 'Light House Projects' On January 1; 1000+ Homes Each In Six States

On January 1, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Light House Projects in six states, which are Tripura, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs (Independent Charge) Hardeep Singh Puri said.

"PM's vision of #HousingForAll will get a new momentum when he lays the foundation stone of Light House Projects in Tripura, Jharkhand, UP, MP, Gujarat & Tamil Nadu on 1st January 2021. As part of GHTC-India (Global Housing Technology Challenge-India) initiative, LHPs will also usher in cutting edge construction technologies". Union Minister tweeted on Tuesday,

"PMAY(U) and ASHA-India awards will also be announced on the occasion", Puri added

READ | PM Modi Inaugurates 351km New Bhaupur-New Khurja Section Of Eastern Freight Corridor EDFC

In the given six states: 1024 houses with Prefabricated Sandwich Panel System Technology will be constructed in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, 1144 houses with Monolithic Concrete Construction in Gujarat's Rajkot, 1152 houses with Precast Concrete Construction System in Tamil Nadu's Chennai, 1008 Precast Concrete Construction System-3D Precast Volumetric houses in Jharkhand's Ranchi, 1000 Light Gauge Steel Structural System & Pre-engineered Steel Structural System Houses in Agartala's Tripura and 1040 Stay In-place Formwork System in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

These six states were selected on the basis of “Light House Projects challenge" which was conducted across the country for States/UTs by the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs on February 20, 2019.

READ | PM Modi Flags Off India's First-ever Driverless Train For Delhi Metro's Magenta Line

Light House Projects

Lighthouse projects are model housing projects with approximate 1,000 houses with alternate technology which will be suitable to the geo-climatic and hazard conditions of the region. The infrastructure will be designed to meet the safety requirements of natural calamities such as earthquakes, cyclones and floods also keeping up with the applicable Indian & International standards. The construction period will be of maximum 12 months from the date of handing over and approvals will be according to the concerned State Government. These houses will be made under the guidelines of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

READ | People Reposed Faith In PM Modi: Smriti Irani On BJP's Sweeping Victory In Arunachal Polls

READ | On Road To Bengal Polls, All Eyes On PM Modi's Visva-Bharati University Centenary Address

(with ANI inputs)