Tripura Reports First COVID-19 Positive Case, CM Biplab Deb Asks People To Not Panic

General News

Reporting its first Coronavirus (COVID-19) case, Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb, on Monday revealed that the state's first case has been detected in Udaipur.

Written By Suchitra Karthikeyan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tripura

Reporting its first Coronavirus (COVID-19) case, Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb, on Monday revealed that the state's first case has been detected in Udaipur. He has assured that the patient is being taken care of. The number of cases in the north-east states stands at - Assam (26), Manipur (2), Mizoram (1), Arunachal Pradesh (1), Tripura (1) respectively.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Centre cuts MPs' salaries by 30%; India's total cases cross 4000

Tripura reports first COVID-19 case

Himachal DGP warns Markaz attendees of 'attempt to murder' charge unless they step forward

Health Ministry briefing: '693 new cases'

India has reported 693 new cases of the novel Coronavirus since Sunday taking the total number to 4067 out of which 1445 cases are related to Tablighi Jamaat, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. The death toll has touched 109, as 30 people succumbed to COVID-19 since Sunday. So far, 291 patients have recovered.  63% of the deaths have been reported among people over 60 years age, 30% in the age bracket of 40 to 60 years and 7% of victims were below 40 years of age.

Assam govt to file cases against Markaz attendees who have tested positive for Coronavirus

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, 3851 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 318 have been discharged and Maharashtra reported the highest at 868. 111 deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. The Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 23 March to April 15 and the Finance Minister has announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore package under the 'PM Gareeb Kalyan Scheme'.

JUH moves SC against 'communalisation of Markaz issue' on COVID, says Article 21 violated

First Published:
