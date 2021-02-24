Tripura: Road Made With Non-recyclable Plastic Waste Inaugurated

In what is being deemed as ‘first-of-its-kind initiative’ in Tripura, the state has come up with the idea of using non-recyclable plastic waste to construct roads. As per Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, this is being done to reduce plastic waste and make the environment plastic-free. ANI shared an image of the newly constructed road. "A 680-metre road has been constructed using plastic waste, near Women's College," read the caption.

At the inauguration, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said, "This is for the first time in Tripura that waste plastic was collected and recycled, and used in constructing a 680 metre-long road in front of the Women's College near BK Road. This is a first-of-its-kind initiative in Tripura and through this, I would like to set an example of how plastic waste is reduced by putting it to judicious use. This initiative is a beautiful example of how we can make our environment plastic-free and use plastic waste in public welfare projects". The Chief Minister also inaugurated four other development projects in Agartala.

District Magistrate of West Tripura district who also is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ASCL, Shailesh Kumar Yadav said, "Today five projects were undertaken by the Agartala smart city Limited under the Smart City Mission, were inaugurated here. Talking about the first project, 680-meter road near B K road has been constructed by mixing waste plastic along with bitumen at a cost of around ₹70 lakh on a trial basis". He further added that this is a trial, in the coming days more such roads will be made. He said, "Experiments are going on to find the impact of the use of plastic in road construction along with bitumen particularly in rainy areas and where waterlogging is common. Agartala Municipal Corporation almost generates 19 tonnes of plastic daily and such initiatives are expected to help the authority in better managing the plastic waste".

He also told ANI that there is another project that comprises 40 smart bus stops. These stops will include CCTV cameras, emergency call box. Other projects include an open space with pathways for people to exercise. Also, the state will be undertaking other fitness activities built at the cost of ₹95 lakh and new footpaths constructed along several roads in the city.

