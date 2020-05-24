Mid-June Reopening For Schools? Tripura & Sikkim's Plans Concrete; Maharashtra's On Anvil

As the country gradually starts to ease the lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Tripura is planning to start regular classes in schools from mid-June. According to Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath, the state government is planning to re-open around 4,509 government-aided schools and madrassas in June. Further, he added that the teachers will join the schools from June 1 to inspect all the necessary precautions and sanitization for the safety of the students.

Meanwhile, Tripura has reported 175 cases of Coronavirus till now, out of which 152 people have recovered, with no deaths in the state.

Maharashtra plans to re-open schools

Maharashtra, which is at the epicenter of the Coronavirus cases in the country, is planning to re-open schools from June 15 onwards. According to State’s School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, the re-opening of the schools may be gradual and phase-wise according to the zones. Further, as per reports, the education minister indicated that the number of school hours will come down by half.

Meanwhile, as the state has not reported any Coronavirus cases till now, the Sikkim government has decided to reopen schools and other educational institutes on June 15. Announcing the same, Education Minister Kunga Nima Lepcha said the decision was taken by taking into account the importance of higher classes and board exams. He said that the state government has decided to open both government and private schools for classes 9 to 12. However, the minister assured that schools and educational institutions have been directed to strictly comply with the Central government's guidelines regarding COVID-19. The state has also decided to suspend the daily assembly in schools.

MHA allows Class 10 and 12 exams with conditions

The Ministry of Home Affairs allowed the Class 10 and 12 Board exams to be conducted by granting an exemption from the nationwide lockdown measures. Later, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla in a letter addressed to all the Chief Secretaries made it clear that the examinations will be held subject to certain conditions. For instance, no examination center will be permitted in a containment zone. Wearing a mask by teachers, students, and staff shall be compulsory. Thermal screening and sanitizer must be provided at the centers besides maintaining social distancing.

According to the MHA, the examination schedule of different Boards should be staggered. Further, the MHA also directed the stated and Union Territories to run special buses for the transportation of students.

