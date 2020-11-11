Trying To Dictate Terms To Judges: Ratan Sharda Questions Dave Opposing Arnab's SC Listing

Writer-columnist Ratan Sharda on Tuesday took on SCBA President Dushyant Dave over his letter against the urgent listing of Arnab Goswami's bail plea. Protesting against the Supreme Court's decision to list Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief's plea on Wednesday, SCBA President Dushyant Dave wrote to the Secretary-General of the Supreme Court on Tuesday evening, in a letter that has been criticised by numerous legal luminaries.

Taking to Twitter, Ratan Sharda took on Dushyant Dave and for an incidence when he 'degenerated judiciary if he found ‘unsuitable' judges on a panel'.

#IndiaWithArnab | 'Is he trying to dictate terms to the judges?': Ratan Sharda questions Dushyant Dave's letter attempting to scuttle Arnab Goswami's bail plea; Tune in for #LIVE & #BREAKING updates here - https://t.co/jghcakh6lP pic.twitter.com/fP9gOnijH7 — Republic (@republic) November 11, 2020

READ: 'Is Arnab not a citizen of the country?': Gaurav Bhatia reacts to Dave's objection on plea

READ: 'Not the task of SCBA President to do this': KK Manan slams letter against Arnab's plea

Dushyant Dave writes to SC

On Tuesday, SCBA president Dushyant Dave sought to scuttle the SC's hearing on Arnab Goswami's plea challenging the rejection of his interim bail petition. In a letter addressed to SC Secretary-General, Dave opposed the urgent listing of Arnab's Special Leave Petition. He has since been countered by an ever-growing list of senior lawyers.

Former Additional Solicitor General of India Vikas Singh who has also been SCBA president spoke exclusively to Republic TV on Dave's letter. The ex-SCBA president opined that matters concerning individual liberty should be listed even during a holiday.

READ: 'All individuals given the right': Lawyers call out attempt to question Arnab's SC listing

READ: Samyabrata Ray Goswami writes to SC Secretary General after Dushyant Dave’s letter