TS Tirumurti Highlights India's 'steadfast Support' For Palestinian Cause At UNGA

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti on Wednesday said India has been steadfast in its support for the "just Palestinian cause," and its solidarity for the people of Palestine.

Speaking at the 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly on the "Question of Palestine," Tirumurti said, "Over the years, India has invested in strengthening human resource capacities of the Palestinians through scholarships for its students pursuing higher education and training of Palestinian professionals in prestigious Indian institutes. Around 250 Palestinians benefit every year from such opportunities."

"India has been steadfast in its support for the just Palestinian cause and in our solidarity with Palestinian people, which extends beyond political support," he added.

The Ambassador said India's efforts are also focused on Palestine’s nation-building and strengthening institutions that cover various sectors of the Palestinian economy. This includes the construction of schools, hospitals, technology parks, centres for excellence etc, which is an essential investment to help establish a viable and sovereign Palestinian State, he added.

India pushes for peaceful settlement of Israeli–Palestinian conflict

Further talking about India's position on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Tirumurti said, "India remains fully supportive of a peaceful negotiated settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict achieved through direct negotiations, resulting in the establishment of a Palestinian State living side by side in peace and security with Israel."

Speaking of India's humanitarian aid to Palestine, the Ambassador noted that New Delhi had quadrupled its support to United Nations Relief and Works Agency in recent years, and also pledged $10 million over the next two years towards stable and predictable funding for UNRWA.

Palestine and Israel have been fighting over the Gaza Strip for decades. Israel was later allotted a large part of Palestine, which they considered their ancestorial land. However, the Arabs who were already residing in and around the two countries felt that they have fallen into a pit of injustice and did not accept the new country.

India’s support for Palestine

India's support for the Palestinian cause is an integral part of its foreign policy. In 1974, India became the first Non-Arab State to recognize the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) as the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinians. India was also one of the first countries to recognize the State of Palestine in 1988. In 1996, India opened its Representative Office to Palestine in Gaza, which was shifted to Ramallah in 2003.

India has always played an active role in garnering support for the Palestinian cause across various multilateral fore. During the 53rd session of the UNGA, India co-sponsored the draft resolution on "the right of Palestinians to self-determination" and voted in favour of it. In October 2003, India voted in favour of UNGA Resolution against the construction of the separation wall by Israel and supported subsequent resolutions in this regard.

India also voted in favour of accepting Palestine as a full member of UNESCO. In 2012 at the UNGA, Palestine became a 'non-member state' and India had co-sponsored a resolution and voted in favour of it. At the Asian African Commemorative Conference in April 2015, India supported the Bandung Declaration on Palestine and supported the installation of the Palestinian flag at UN premises in September 2015.

(With inputs from agency)