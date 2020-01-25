Twitter Launches Tricolor India Gate Emoji To Celebrate Republic Day

Twitter India on Friday launched a specially designed emoji of the India Gate lit up in tricolour to celebrate India’s 71st Republic Day. According to the social networking app, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind would also be tweeting with this emoji during his address to the nation on Saturday.

Will be available in 11 languages

The emoticon features the India Gate lit in Saffron, White and Green colours. The users will automatically be able to see the custom emoji after they type #RepublicDay, #RepublicDayIndia or #RDay71. The emoji which will be live till January 30 will be available in English and ten other Indian languages that include Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Urdu and Gurmukhi.

Mahima Kaul, a senior Twitter official, in a statement, said that they believe that the Republic Day emoji will resonate with Indians across languages, cultures and time zones, giving them yet another reason and way to celebrate and participate in public conversations. This is the fifth consecutive year that Twitter has launched a custom emoticon to commemorate the Republic Day of India.

Stage set for 71st #RepublicDay celebrations tomorrow pic.twitter.com/L2q7FwJev7 — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) January 25, 2020

On the occasion of 71st Republic Day, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has been given the maximum number of gallantry honours with 108 medals, followed by the CRPF 76, according to an official order on Saturday. The Union Territory police, thickly involved in counter-terrorism operations in the Kashmir Valley, has also bagged three top President's Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) while one has been accorded to the CRPF (posthumously), a Union home ministry order said.

