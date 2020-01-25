Anand Mahindra Praised For Polite Reply To Twitter User Who Called Him 'stupid Man'

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra recently took to Twitter to reply to an internet user who called him 'stupid' with the most savage yet polite response. Mahindra is known for his tweets and the recent Twitter thread started when he posted an article about the Indian economy with a caption saying he is 'often accused of being stupidly optimistic'. The Twitter user in return replied saying, 'Yes, you are stupid' and further went on to complain about several things.

I’m often accused of being stupidly optimistic. If this trend continues then perhaps the adjective ‘stupid’ will be discarded...😊 https://t.co/nD10q8VETk — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 24, 2020

Yes , you are stupid .

India cud nt yet arrange for electricity, water, roads and law and order and now Modi & company has made sure that we stay in a turmoil for another 42 months and to add to it Rahul Gandhi , the dumb is leading the opposition — Aarav (@Aarav93555583) January 24, 2020

Mahindra's reply which was sarcastic yet polite took the internet by storm.

Your pessimism is quite comprehensive. Is there ANYTHING you are optimistic about? Or have you exiled yourself to a remote cave in the mountains? Let me know if I can get Swiggy to send you a food package! 😊 https://t.co/R43n19RdIj — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 24, 2020

'You nailed it'

His reply has received thousands of likes and comments. One internet user wrote, “Sir you are way too humble and cool !! The person whom you responded to has NO FOLLOWERS! He was highly discourteous to you, a corporate honcho !! Yet you reverted so politely! Wow, sir! You amaze and constantly inspire me”. “So nice of you! I don’t know if I would have dealt with such impudence so lightly! Guess that’s why you are you .. and me .. me!” added another.

Excellent reply. intelligence is something inbuilt everyone cannot comply to. No doubt you are one of the most successful persons. Admire you — Prashant choudhari (@prasha650) January 24, 2020

@anandmahindra....I guess it is best to avoid responding to such comments and even ignore it. Twitter handle is an open platform accessible to all. Either one should be ready to deal with all types or remain restrained & selective about what one wishes to post or interact with. — Sundar (@sunsuji17091) January 24, 2020

Well said Sir 👏👏👏

Such pessimistic doomsayers are a curse to our nation... their collective negative vibes are a real bad thing — Charuhas (@charuhasmujumd1) January 24, 2020

*Superrrr se bhi Uppparrr 👍 — Rajan 🇮🇳 (@MissdOportunity) January 24, 2020

