Anand Mahindra Praised For Polite Reply To Twitter User Who Called Him 'stupid Man'

General News

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra recently took to Twitter to reply to an internet user who called him 'stupid' with the most savage yet polite response.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anand Mahindra

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra recently took to Twitter to reply to an internet user who called him 'stupid' with the most savage yet polite response. Mahindra is known for his tweets and the recent Twitter thread started when he posted an article about the Indian economy with a caption saying he is 'often accused of being stupidly optimistic'. The Twitter user in return replied saying, 'Yes, you are stupid' and further went on to complain about several things. 

Mahindra's reply which was sarcastic yet polite took the internet by storm. 

'You nailed it'

His reply has received thousands of likes and comments. One internet user wrote, “Sir you are way too humble and cool !! The person whom you responded to has NO FOLLOWERS! He was highly discourteous to you, a corporate honcho !! Yet you reverted so politely! Wow, sir! You amaze and constantly inspire me”. “So nice of you! I don’t know if I would have dealt with such impudence so lightly! Guess that’s why you are you .. and me .. me!” added another. 

