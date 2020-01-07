'Bharat Bandh': Netizens Weigh In Before Jan 8 Strike Called For By Central Trade Unions

Ahead of the Bharat Bandh called by the central trade unions on January 8 to protest against the alleged ''anti-people'' policies of the government, netizens have been divided over the matter. Many are in support of the bandh. However, many others are against the bandh calling it a fake agenda to propagate further unrest.

Over 4700 tweets so far

There have been over 4,700 tweets over the matter with some against while some in favor while some have a confusing stand on the same.

They cause communal fights and hide the fact that they're selling our country, destroying the economy, the price of basic needs has been an all time high, they're instigating fear among minorities and causing nothing but violence. This regime needs to stop #BharatBandh pic.twitter.com/ay1f2EoUZx — Rizwan (@Rizwanahmed0311) January 7, 2020

There is definitely a need for this please our entire nation request to everyone I'm also an aam insaan like you all request you all to kindly run this #bharatbandh and gather in large numbers please agr abhe nahi bologey to kabhi nahi bol paoge. — Syed Danish Ali (@SyedDan54323279) January 6, 2020

There is a new assault & attack on citizens, students and their civil liberties everyday. The economy has tanked and crores of youth are jobless. If these are your ache din, @BJP4India, then please give us our burey din back.#BharatBandh #JNUTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/FjNbS3Nc3g — Aamer Javeed (@Aamer_Javeed) January 7, 2020

#BharatBandh will expose the real face of Commies who in collaboration with Dynastic Politicians seek to destroy Indian Economy pic.twitter.com/staDNCavwn — Antiset (@AntiSethi) January 7, 2020

Why is #BharatBandh trending on @TwitterIndia again?@AmitShah need to be little proactive towards the grievances of the citizens. Too much of ranting by opposition and other rival parties is infact detrimental on national industrial productivity and economy of the exchequer — Deepak Kumar Vasudevan (@lavanyadeepak) January 7, 2020

#NoBharatBandh A big NO to #BharatBandh I am fed up of these nonsense , negative so called college students protests, bandh etc in which poor people, daily wagers, school going students and their studies suffered.

If you agree Tweet/Retweet your views with hashtag #NoBharatBandh — Sonali Mehta (@sonali_mehta25) January 7, 2020

Their is no need for #BharatBandh.. don't get trapped in any political agenda .. — वृषाली भारतीय (@ManuTikalkar) January 7, 2020

