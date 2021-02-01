Twitter Withholds Several Accounts Over 'legal Demands', Prasar Bharati Questions Move

On Monday, February 1, Twitter suspended many accounts in response to 'legal demands'. The accounts include Prasar Bharti CEO Shashi Shekhar, the Kisan Ekta Morcha, activist Hansraj Meena, @Tractor2twitr, @jatt_junction, actor Sushant Singh, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Jarnail Singh.

The accounts have been withheld in response to 'legal demands', Twitter's disclaimer reads. At the time of writing this, the reason wasn't disclosed. "If you see the above message, it means Twitter was compelled to withhold the entire account specified (e.g., @username) in response to a valid legal demand, such as a court order," Twitter's Help Centre page reads.

Prasar Bharati's official page questioned Twitter after Shashi Shekhar's account was withheld and asked on what "grounds" was it done?

Dear @twitter @TwitterIndia could you explain the grounds for witholding CEO Prasar Bharati’s twitter handle @shashidigital in India ? pic.twitter.com/ITGpYCaLur — Prasar Bharati à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¸à¤¾à¤° à¤­à¤¾à¤°à¤¤à¥€ (@prasarbharati) February 1, 2021

Our main account @tractor2twitr has been withheld by Twitter in India.

This is the height of dictatorship.

Please tell your friends to follow this backup account.@HartoshSinghBal @PunYaab @sushant_says @RichaChadha @SushmaSwaraj pic.twitter.com/5QfwYL4FDN — Tractor2à¨Ÿà¨µà¨¿à©±à¨Ÿà¨° Backup (@tractor2twitr_b) February 1, 2021

IT ministry said it has blocked around 250 Tweets/Twitter accounts which were using ‘ModiPlanningFarmerGenocide’ hashtag and making fake, intimidatory and provocative tweets on Saturday. This has been done on the request of MHA and law enforcement agencies.

