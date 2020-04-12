Two Arrested In Mangaluru For Obstructing ASHA Worker From Performing Official Duties

Amid the 21 days nationwide lockdown caused by the deadly coronavirus pandemic, two men were arrested after an FIR was lodged against them in Mangaluru Rural Police station for allegedly obstructing an ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) worker from performing her official duties related to the health department.

Reports of attacks on doctors and healthcare workers have come in from several places across the country in recent weeks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people against harassing doctors and healthcare workers calling them incarnations of God in this hour of crisis and warned of police action if anyone mistreats them.

'Lockdown To Be Extended'

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday said the lockdown in place to control the spread of COVID-19 will be extended for two more weeks and the Centre will issue guidelines regarding its implementation in a couple of days.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi said for no reason should there be any relaxation in the lockdown, suggestions have come regarding extension of lockdown. In a couple of days guidelines will be issued about the implementation of the lockdown during the next fifteen days," Yediyurappa said.

The lockdown during the next two weeks will be different from the last three weeks, Yediyurappa said. "The Prime Minister said during the next fifteen days lockdown will be relaxed in a graded manner...agriculture and industrial sectors will be given relaxation. Government offices will be allowed to function with partial strength. He (Modi) will announce such measures soon," the Chief Minister added.

Coronavirus India

According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state is 214, of which 37 have been cured/discharged/migrated and 6 persons have died.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country crossed 7,500 including 6634 active cases, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. So far 652 people have been cured/discharged while 242 deaths have been reported across the country and one person has migrated.

