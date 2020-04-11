Puducherry & Karnataka CMs Back Extension Of Lockdown; Say 'PM Modi Agreed'

Puducherry and Karnataka Chief Ministers, Narayanasamy and B.S Yediyurappa on Saturday apprised about the discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the extension of lockdown. PM Modi interacted with chief ministers of all states on Saturday via videoconferencing. The meeting is key for the decision on the extension of the 21-day lockdown ending on April 14. To check the spread of coronavirus, PM Modi had on March 25 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown. While many states' CMs have indicated that the central government should extend the lockdown across the country, PM Modi led government is yet to announce its decision.

Narayanasamy stated that the Prime Minister agreed for the extension of lockdown stating it to be a must in this time of crisis.

"Most of the CM's sought extension of lockdown during the interaction. PM Modi agreed, saying that the continuation of lockdown is must", Narayanasamy said.

Furthermore, Yediyurappa stated that PM Modi told the CMs to not compromise on the lockdown.

"The PM told us that we must not compromise on lockdown and we are receiving suggestions for extending it for next 15 days. PM said in next 1-2 days Govt of India will announce guidelines for next 15 days," said Karnataka CM.

Kejriwal Confirms Lockdown Extension

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday has revealed that PM Modi has taken the decision to extend the lockdown. Without mentioning how long the lockdown is extended, he said that 'PM has taken the right decision'. While the Centre is yet to make a formal announcement, confirming the lockdown extension, sources state that several state Chief Ministers like Udhhav Thackeray (Maharashtra), Kejriwal (Delhi) and Punjab have backed extending the lockdown in the PM-CM conference held earlier in the day. India's current tally at 7447 with 239 deaths.

PM has taken correct decision to extend lockdown. Today, India’s position is better than many developed countries because we started lockdown early. If it is stopped now, all gains would be lost. To consolidate, it is imp to extend it — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 11, 2020

