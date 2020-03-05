WB BJP Unit Distribute Masks With 'Save From Coronavirus Infection, Modi Ji' Printed On It

Amid the Coronavirus scare, the West Bengal unit of the BJP on Wednesday distributed masks among people in the state. However, the move also took a political turn as the BJP printed 'Save from Coronavirus infection, Modi ji' on the masks. Further, they have printed BJP's 'Lotus' symbol on it.

Kolkata: Local leaders of the West Bengal unit of BJP distributed masks among people, with 'Save from Coronavirus infection Modi ji' printed on them, in the city earlier today. pic.twitter.com/hUkSjFnLRZ — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2020

Coronavirus cases rise in India

On Wednesday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan revealed that 28 people had been confirmed Coronavirus-positive in the country, including in New Delhi. He said that out of these 16 were Italian nationals. They have been sent to Indo-Tibetan Border Police's (ITBP) quarantine facility in Chhawla. Following this, two more cases have come to light, including a Paytm employee. The 28 cases also include six family members of the infected Delhi man.

Ministry issues travel advisory

As Coronavirus cases are on a rise in India with 30 cases confirmed so far, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday issued a travel advisory. Taking to Twitter, the Ministry mentioned that the following advisory is a supersession of all the other advisories issued earlier.

Coronavirus outbreak

According to the latest reports, 42 new deaths in China due to coronavirus infections have been confirmed, taking the total death toll to over 3,000. While most of the cases are from Hubei province of China and the city of Wuhan (the epicentre of the outbreak), other countries including Iran, Italy, Japan and the Philippines have also reported deaths related to novel coronavirus.

First detected in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei Province of China, the virus outbreak has now spread across 20 countries since December 2019. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has dubbed the virus as COVID-19.

