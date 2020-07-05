Two Soldiers Killed By Indian Army As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LOC In Poonch

Indian Army has carried out a punitive action on Pakistan army and killed two Pakistan army soldiers including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and injured three others after it violated the ceasefire and targeted the civilian population with Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM).

"In the punitive action carried out by the Indian Army along the line of control in the Poonch sector, two Pakistani army soldiers including a JCO were killed and three others were injured", a source said.

He said that two Pakistan army personnel were killed in the Nikial sector of Pakistan occupied Kashmir which is opposite the Mendhar sector of Poonch district.

READ | India Conveys Protest To Pak Over Unprovoked Ceasefire Violations Along LoC, IB

He said that three soldiers of the Pakistan army were injured in the Rakh Chikri sector opposite Poonch sector, Deva sector opposite Sunderbani and Bagsar sector Opposite Nowshera sector.

Pakistan army last night violated the ceasefire along the line of control in the Balakote sector and Mendhar sectors of Poonch district to which the Indian Army retaliated effectively.

As per figures available for the month of June, the Pakistan army has violated ceasefire along the line of control in Jammu and Kashmir more than 418 times, to which the Indian army has retaliated in the most befitting manner.

READ | J&K Chief Secretary Puts Cap Of 500 Yatris On Amarnath Yatra From Jammu

"In the month of June alone Pakistan army violated ceasefire 418 times and till June end this year, the total number of ceasefire violations from the Pakistan army stands at 2564 times", a source said.

Pakistan army has suffered huge damages in the retaliation by the Indian army, in the month of June alone Pakistan army lost 11 soldiers and 46 were security injured

READ | J&K's Pulwama Youth Get Employment Under The JKSRLM 'Umeed' Scheme; Praise Administration

"In the retaliation by the Indian Army 11 Pakistan soldiers have been killed and 46 others injured in the month of June alone, there has been huge damage to their infrastructure as a large number of their bunkers have been completely destroyed", the sources said.

The sources say that the Pakistan army wants to push in terrorists into the Indian side through the line of control and hence it resorts to the unprovoked ceasefire violation to help facilitate the infiltration of the terrorists into the Indian side.

"Given the robust anti infiltration grid that is in place along the Line of Control, all their efforts are being foiled", the sources said.

READ | Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC In Naugam Sector Of J-K

