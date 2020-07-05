J&K's Pulwama Youth Get Employment Under The JKSRLM 'Umeed' Scheme; Praise Administration

Youth residing in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama area has managed to stand on their feet and earn a living through the 'Umeed' scheme under Jammu and Kashmir State Rural Livelihood Mission (JKSRLM). The scheme provides the beneficiaries with an automatic milk collection unit from which the youngsters collect milk and distribute it in Srinagar.

The Umeed programme under JKSRLM is a Centre-sponsored scheme that aims to encourage youths to be self-dependent and self-sufficient. Youth in Pulwama, including boys and girls, have established milk societies under this scheme.

"The highest milk production in Kashmir takes place in Pulwama. Eight and a half lakh litres of milk is produced here each day. A revenue of Rs 572.32 crore at Rs 28 per litre is collected," said Dr. Ahtesham Ahmad, Assistant District Animal Husbandry Officer, Pulwama.

Every village has AMCC (Automatic Milk Collection Centres), launched through this. It is linked to Jammu and Kashmir Milk Producer's Co-operative Limited (JKMPCL). "Milk is collected and then supplied to Srinagar. Quality of the milk distributed through this is good," he added.

Beneficiaries praise district administration

The beneficiaries of the Umeed scheme praised the efforts taken by the district administration as they not only earn for themselves but also provide employment to other people in Pulwama district. Nelofar Jan, another beneficiary informed that the collection of milk happens in 2 different shifts.

"The rate of unemployment is higher here but now with the launch of the scheme, many youth can get an opportunity to earn. We are being benefitted by the help of this scheme. We collect milk in two shifts -- morning and evening," Nelofar Jan said.

AMCCs established across the districts

Pulwama is a leading producer of milk in Jammu and Kashmir with the production of 310 thousand tonnes of milk in 2019-20. Milk cooperatives in the district have been vital in enhancing the income of farmers and have attracted the educated youth towards this profitable practice. in order to provide marketing and other facilities, the administration has also established AMCCs across the district, so that these youth who collect milk under the scheme can sell it at these centres.

(With inputs from ANI)