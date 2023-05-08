Two States, One Station: Bhawani Mandi Railway Stop Opens Its Gates To Rajasthan And MP

India is a country that has an extensive railway network connecting its vast expanse. The Indian railways have been in operation since 1853, and since then, they have become an intrinsic part of the country's culture and heritage. Some of the railway stations in India have gained popularity for their beauty, length of platforms, and unique characteristics.

Bhawani Mandi, popularly called "The Orange City of Rajasthan" as it houses the second-largest orange market in India after Nagpur, is not famous only for its citric fruit, but also for its railway station. Bhawani Mandi Railway Station is one of the unique railway stations in India as it lies between two states. One part of Bhawani Railway Station lies in Rajasthan's Jhalwar district while the other is in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district. Because of its unique location, the train's engine stands in one state and the guard coach in another!

Bhawani Mandi Railway Station: Gateway between MP and Rajasthan

One of the exciting and eye-catching features of the Bhawani Railway Station is the name board on the platform which reads "Rajasthan" on one side and "Madhya Pradesh", indicating the interstate boundary. According to Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) Ananth Rupanagudi, MP-Rajasthan interstate boundary passes through the station, between the booking windows and the platforms of the station, which means one has to purchase tickets in Madhya Pradesh and board a train in Rajasthan.

Showcasing distinctiveness, Bhawani Mandi Railway Station falls in two states, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The Bhawani Mandi railway station, where you purchase tickets in Madhya Pradesh and board the train in Rajasthan! This is because the inter-state boundary passes through the station, between the booking windows and the platforms of the station.

Notably, Bhawani Mandi Railway Station is situated on the Delhi-Mumbai rail route and serves several important trains like the Rajdhani Express and Mumbai-Jaipur Superfast Express. The Bhawani Mandi town is also an important tourist destination, with its historical and cultural significance and the beautiful Chambal River.

It is pertinent to mention that it is not the only station that lies between two states, Navapur Railway Station is located in two states as well, with one part in the Tapi district of Gujarat and the other part in the Nandurbar district of Maharashtra.