Amritsar: Two Test Positive In Preliminary Tests For Coronavirus In Punjab

Amid the Coronavirus scare across the country, two persons from Hoshiarpur tested positive in preliminary tests for COVID-19 at the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar on Saturday. Medical Superintendent of Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Raman Sharma said, "Both these patients came to the airport of Amritsar from Italy on March 3. They were coughing so they were admitted to the hospital for treatment and their blood samples were examined. These patients have been isolated and are being treated in the same isolated room."

"Their preliminary investigation confirmed the infection of COVID-19. Their final report is yet to come from the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune," he added.

Sharma further said, "People should stay away from each other to avoid COVID-19, especially those who have just come from abroad, should not get their hands together, those who have a problem of cough should stay away from other people."

Jammu and Kashmir shuts down schools after Delhi

Earlier in the day, two 'high viral load' cases were reported from Jammu and Kashmir. The J&K administration had said that the test results of two people indicated a high possibility of a positive case of the disease. All primary schools in Jammu and Samba districts of J&K have been ordered to close till March 31 with immediate effect. All biometric attendance in J&K to have also been suspended till March 31.

PM Modi urges to keep calm

As the number of Coronavirus cases in India rises, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged all to keep calm and not believe in rumours regarding the virus. He also advised people about the preventive measures to be taken and urged people to maintain personal hygiene in the wake of Coronavirus concerns. He also urged citizens to greet with 'Namaste' instead of handshakes. He also asked people not to believe in rumours around Coronavirus.

(With ANI inputs)

