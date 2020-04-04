Uber Partners With NHA To Provide Free Of Cost Transport For COVID-19 Health Workers

Amid the entire nation taking it upon itself to fight the fast-spreading coronavirus infection, cab service aggregator Uber has also joined the fight against the pandemic. Uber India has entered a partnership with the National Health Authority (NHA) to provide transport for India’s frontline healthcare workers engaged in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

UberMedic will facilitate transport facilities to health care staff in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Patna in the initial run.

READ | PM Modi's Giant Appeal: 'On April 5 At 9 PM For 9 Mins, Challenge Coronavirus With Light'

Uber will initially facilitate provision of 150 cars free of cost to support medical facilities in Delhi,Noida,Ghaziabad,Kanpur,Lucknow,Prayagraj,Patna via UberMedic service. All such cars supplied to NHA to be equipped with roof-to-floor plastic sheeting enclosing driver’s seat. https://t.co/czP3USsGSh — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2020

READ | Railways Produce 2.87 Lakh Masks, Over 25,000 Litres Of Sanitisers To Combat COVID-19

COVID-19 threat in India

India is now witnessing an alarming surge in the number of COVID-19 cases. With the nationwide lockdown in its 10th day on April 3, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in India stands at 2,546, of which 62 have succumbed to the infection while 2,322 cases are still active; 162 have recovered and been discharged according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries including India have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its spread. As the virus is fast-contagious, social distancing and maintaining hygiene is the need of the hour.

READ | Railways Prepared To Modify Coaches For A Massive 320,000 Quarantine Beds: Health Ministry

READ | COVID-19: Railways To Install Washbasins, Soap Dispensers That Operate Without Touch

(Image source - PTI)