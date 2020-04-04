The Debate
Uber Partners With NHA To Provide Free Of Cost Transport For COVID-19 Health Workers

General News

Cab service aggregator Uber has joined the fight against coronavirus by partnering with NHA to provide free transport for India’s frontline healthcare workers

Written By Pritesh Kamath | Mumbai | Updated On:
Uber

Amid the entire nation taking it upon itself to fight the fast-spreading coronavirus infection, cab service aggregator Uber has also joined the fight against the pandemic. Uber India has entered a partnership with the National Health Authority (NHA) to provide transport for India’s frontline healthcare workers engaged in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

UberMedic will facilitate transport facilities to health care staff in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Patna in the initial run.

READ | PM Modi's Giant Appeal: 'On April 5 At 9 PM For 9 Mins, Challenge Coronavirus With Light'

READ | Railways Produce 2.87 Lakh Masks, Over 25,000 Litres Of Sanitisers To Combat COVID-19 

COVID-19 threat in India 

India is now witnessing an alarming surge in the number of COVID-19 cases. With the nationwide lockdown in its 10th day on April 3, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in India stands at 2,546, of which 62 have succumbed to the infection while 2,322 cases are still active; 162 have recovered and been discharged according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 

As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries including India have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its spread. As the virus is fast-contagious, social distancing and maintaining hygiene is the need of the hour.

READ | Railways Prepared To Modify Coaches For A Massive 320,000 Quarantine Beds: Health Ministry

READ | COVID-19: Railways To Install Washbasins, Soap Dispensers That Operate Without Touch

(Image source - PTI)

First Published:
COMMENT
