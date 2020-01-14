Now, Uddhav Govt To Set Up Two 'coordination Committees' To Sort Cong-Sena-NCP Bickering

As every now and then, reports of a rift in Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra continue to emerge over various issues between the three parties. Sources have informed that a decision to form a coordination committee has been taken to sort out internal differences.

According to sources, two committees will be constituted, one at the government level and other at the party level. At the government level, there will be a member each from the Shiv Sena, Congress and the NCP in the cabinet coordination committee.

Committee to help in making decisions

In this committee, decisions taken by the Cabinet will be discussed. The committee at the party level will consist of two members each from the three respective parties. The committee will discuss the decisions taken by the parties and then a final decision will be taken on mutual agreement between all three of them.

The decision has been taken because ever since the government was formed, there have been differences between the parties even though the senior leaders continue to deny any conflict.

Sena backs Centre over 'Tukde-Tukde Gang issue'

In a recent example of divided opinions between Congress and Shiv Sena, Congress has extended its support to the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) while Shiv Sena has backed the government over its stand against the 'tukde-tukde' gang.

In an editorial piece in its mouthpiece Saamana, Shiv Sena on Monday also said that 'Akhand Bharat' (undivided India) was a dream of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and that those shouting the 'tukde-tukde' slogans should be 'slapped' with a map of 'Akhand Bharat'.

Disagreement over Veer Savarkar

Welcoming the statements by newly-appointed Army Chief General Manoj Naravane, the editorial said that PM Modi should order the Army to enter PoK and 'break Pakistan's spine'.

Shiv Sena's often-reiterated stand on Savarkar comes at a time when Congress, its ally in Maharashtra, had in a booklet alleged that Savarkar had a homosexual relationship with Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse.

The booklet titled 'Veer Savarkar kitne Veer?' was distributed by Congress Seva Dal in Bhopal. In what had triggered a massive political war of words, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in response to his remarks on rape, had said that his name was 'Rahul Gandhi' and 'not Rahul Savarkar'.

