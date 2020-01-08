Maharashtra Local Body Polls: Maha Vikas Aghadi Wins In 4 Districts, BJP Loses Nagpur

The Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti results of Maharashtra’s 6 districts- Palghar, Dhule, Nandurbar, Akola, Washim and Nagpur declared on Wednesday provided cheer for BJP as well as the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi. BJP emerged as the single-largest party in both the ZP and Panchayat Samiti polls winning 103 and 194 seats respectively. However, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis suffered a big blow as Congress wrested his stronghold of Nagpur in both the ZP and Panchayat Samiti elections.

Read: Uddhav Thackeray Plans First Ayodhya Visit Since Becoming Maharashtra CM; Details Here

The Zilla Parishad elections

Compared to the last election where it secured 53 seats, BJP almost doubled its tally on this occasion. On the other hand, Congress-NCP could get only 118 seats in comparison to their previous tally of 148. Nevertheless, the sheer numerical strength of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance which also comprises Shiv Sena ensured its victory in at least 4 districts- Palghar, Akola, Washim and Nagpur. BJP won a massive mandate in Dhule and emerged as the joint single-largest party with Congress in Nandurbar.

Read: Congress Attempts Damage Control As MLAs Upset Over Portfolio Allocation In Maharashtra

Panchayat Samiti results

In line with the ZP results, BJP managed to win the Panchayat Samiti election in Dhule, getting 70 out of 112 seats. In Nagpur and Nandurbar, the Congress party comfortably edged out BJP securing 57 and 47 seats respectively. Overall, the Maha Vikas Aghadi garnered a majority in Palghar, Nandurbar, Washim, and Nagpur. But the scenario for Akola is fluid as unrecognized parties have won 48 out of 106 seats.

Read: Maharashtra: Ashok Chavan Takes Over PwD And Looks To Ensure No Lopsided Development

Fadnavis congratulates elected candidates

Fadnavis has been at the forefront of BJP’s campaign for the local body elections, pointing out the purported contradictions of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. On Twitter, he acknowledged that BJP had won the most number of seats both in the ZP as well as Panchayat Samiti elections. He thanked the party workers for their efforts and extended his best wishes to the newly elected candidates.

In the 6 #ZPelections , @BJP4Maharashtra has increased its strength to 103 and emerges as No. 1 party.

In Panchayat Samiti elections, BJP won 194 seats and is number 1 again.

Many congratulations to our karyakartas, all newly elected members and wishing them all the success ! pic.twitter.com/Lhq3eg1vZc — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 8, 2020

Read: Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar Calls NCP Meet After Bhujbal, Ashok Chavan Tussle Over Seating