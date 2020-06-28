Uddhav Thackeray Cautions People On COVID-19 Threat, Says 'lockdown To Continue Post-June'

Addressing the people of Maharashtra on Sunday, June 28, CM Uddhav Thackeray cautioned them against taking the threat of COVID-19 very lightly. While mentioning that shops, offices, and barber shops have been opened after due precautions, he admitted that the lockdown would continue to prevail in the state post-June 30. Stressing that 'Mission Begin Again' did not imply that the danger of the virus was over, he appealed to the people to go out only for essential purposes. Currently, there are 1,59,133 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra out of which 84,245 patients have been discharged while 7273 fatalities have been reported.

Uddhav Thackeray stated, "I have told you before that we have to keep lockdown aside and gradually open services. The lockdown will not be lifted after June 30. But neither will things remain as it is. We have already opened shops, offices with utmost care. Barber shops are starting from today. We are opening things slowly because the danger is not over yet. Mission Begin Again does not imply that the danger is over. I want to tell you even today that go out of the house only for essential purposes."

Read: Farm Loan Waiver: Bank Unions Seek Maha CM Intervention For Directions

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray addressing the State https://t.co/B1YyHk36XR — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) June 28, 2020

Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: HM Rules Out Community Transmission In Delhi; Tally At 5,08,953

'Observe basic precautions'

On this occasion, Thackeray advised people to take precautions such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. Revealing that he was receiving demands for imposing lockdown again, the Maharashtra CM observed that this decision depended on how the people conducted themselves. He hinted at the possibility of the administration imposing a lockdown in specific areas where the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing.

The Maharashtra CM remarked, "Some people think that everything is over now. People are not wearing masks at vegetable markets. Please do not fall prey to COVID-19 by your own mistake. You should observe basic precautions such as wearing masks and social distancing. We have given permission to morning walk, exercise for health reasons. As we have opened up some activities, the number of cases is rising. I am facing demands to allow lockdown to be imposed again. You have to decide whether a lockdown needs to be imposed. If you go out without reason and crowd places leading an increase in cases, then we will be back to square one. If I feel that the crowds and cases are increasing, I have told the administrators that it might be necessary to impose lockdown in some places."

Read: Don't Move Out Beyond 2 Km Of Home: Cops Urge Mumbai Residents

Read: Mumbai: Barber Shops And Salons Reopen In City; Only Select Services Allowed