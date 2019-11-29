Uddhav Thackeray Becomes Maharashtra CM: Anil Kapoor, Hema Malini, Simi Garewal React

An impasse that lasted for over a month and witnessed twists and turns more thrilling than a whodunnit, finally concluded with Uddhav Thackeray taking oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Thursday. The swearing-in ceremony held at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai was a star-studded affair with some of the bigwigs from various fields gracing the occasion. While stars from the film industry were not present at the event, many of them conveyed their good wishes to the new CM, who lives in the same city as Bollywood does. Anil Kapoor, Hema Malini and Simi Garewal were among the celebrities who expressed their thoughts. Terming it a ‘momentous era opening’, they congratulated the CM, while looking forward to growth by ‘leaps and bounds’ aNd ‘'heights of development’ in the state.

B-Town looking forward

After Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the Chief Minister, Anil Kapoor was delighted. Sharing a photograph where is posing with the new CM, along with their better halves, Sunita Kapoor and Rashmi Thackeray, the Nayak star tweeted, “Congratulations, to our new CM #UddhavThackarey! Our state looks forward to growing leaps & bounds under your leadership. @OfficeofUT.”

Congratulations, to our new CM #UddhavThackarey! Our state looks forward to growing leaps & bounds under your leadership.@OfficeofUT pic.twitter.com/anKEGEhLCr — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 29, 2019

Anil has been involved with the drama of the Maharashtra government formation imbroglio as people have been urging him to become the CM. This was in reference to his character in Nayak, where he becomes the Maharashtra CM for one day. Anil Kapoor had then stated that he was better as a ‘Nayak’ only, not a politician.

Hema Malini, who is not just an actor, but also a Member of Parliament, too congratulated the Shiv Sena Chief ahead of his new journey. She wrote, “Maharashtra has a new CM in Shri @uddhavthackeray. I congratulate him & pray he takes Maharashtra to new heights of development under his leadership.” Here's the tweet.

Simi Garewal had an opinion not just on the new CM, but also his son, Aaditya Thackeray, who won his first election to become an MLA, and also National Congress Party Chief Sharad Pawar, who made the formation of the government possible , with the alliance of Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress. The veteran wrote, “Wonderful to witness a momentous era opening in #MahaAghadiRaj to see @AuThackeray's humility in inviting senior leaders. The quiet dignity of Udhav Thackeray. Wish them every blessing to lead #Mahashtra to great success (& Sharad Pawar-ji U R AWESOME!)”

Uddhav Thackeray is heading the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance that is being known as 'Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi.' After a rollercoaster month involving number-crunching, barbs and Devendra Fadnavis taking oath as CM, and NCP’s Ajit Pawar as Deputy CM, the alliance staked claim to form the government with the support of 166 MLAs, more than the halfway-mark of the 288-seat Maharashtra Assembly. He is first Thackeray to become a CM.

