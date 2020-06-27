Maha: CM Uddhav Thackeray Meets Central Team Led By Lav Agarwal, Discuss COVID Response 

On Saturday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray met Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal to review Coronavirus response in the state. The Central team led by Lav Agarwal on Saturday visited Thane amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and took cognizance of the health infrastructure facilities in the district. The two-member team led by Agarwal is in Maharashtra to review the measures undertaken by the authorities to contain the spread of coronavirus.

This evening, @CMOMaharashtra Uddhav Thackeray ji @OfficeofUT met with Lav Agarwal ji and the team from Delhi, to review covid response of Maharashtra State, in presence of all senior officers and to plan further steps. pic.twitter.com/Cuum8TBHOx — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) June 27, 2020

With 5,318 fresh cases of COVID-19, Maharashtra on Saturday reported its highest single-day count of the viral infection for the fourth straight day. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases has gone up to 1,59,133.

READ: COVID-19: Health Ministry recommends use of Dexamethasone for moderate to severe patients

READ: 'India's COVID recovery rate surges to 57.43% with 13012 more recoveries': Health Ministry

Coronavirus in Maharashtra

The state health department said reconciliation of COVID-19 cases from all districts and municipal corporations between the period March 9 and June 7 has been completed.

The death toll rose to 7,273 after 167 patients succumbed to the illness, of which 86 died in the last 48 hours, and the rest 81 are deaths from the previous period. The number of recoveries jumped by 4,430 in the last 24 hours to reach 84,245. As of June 27, there are 67,600 active cases in the state.

In state capital Mumbai, 1,365 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the aggregate to 74,252. Meanwhile, the tally in neighbouring Thane touched 32,735, while that in Palghar stood at 4,880. Pune so far has 19,761 cases while Nagpur has recorded 1,400 cases.

READ: COVID-19 crisis: Central Health Ministry team to visit Maharashtra, Gujarat & Telangana

READ: Maharashtra: Another biggest one-day jump with 5,318 new COVID-19 cases and 167 deaths