Udit Raj Slams CM Yogi’s ‘Sanatan Dharma’ Remark, ‘Do Other Religions Have A Place'?

Congress' Udit Raj attacked the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his 'Sanatan Dharma' remark, asking “What about the position of other Dharmas”. Notably, UP CM Yogi Adityanath had earlier said ‘Sanatan Dharma is the country’s national Dharma.’ CM Yogi was presiding over the restoration and consecration of the idol programme at Neelkanth Mahadev Temple located in Bhinmal, Rajasthan.

Responding to UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s remark, Udit Raj said, “I got a call from Buddhist associates, what does it mean?, what about our dharma?. A clarification should be issued. Sanatan Dharma belongs to ancient times and I respect (the sanatan dharma). The person rejecting (the sanatan dharma) can be a fool. Just wanted a reply on do other religions have a place or not?.”

#BREAKING | Congress' Udit Raj hits out at UP CM Yogi Adityanath over his 'Sanatan Dharma' remark.

Tune in to watch updates here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/hEVJmVEnIr — Republic (@republic) January 28, 2023

‘Sanatan Dharma is India’s national Dharma’

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on January 28 said, “Sanatan Dharma is India’s national Dharma. We all connect with our national religion, rising above our personal interests. If our religious places have been desecrated during any period, then a campaign for their restoration must be launched on the lines of Ayodhya where the construction of a grand temple of Lord Rama is going on after 500 years with the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. All of you devotees contributed to the construction of this grand national temple of Lord Rama, representing national sentiment."

He further said Rajasthan is the place of confluence of religion, karma, devotion, and power. "If you want to understand the real secrets of religion, then it is necessary to come to Rajasthan”.

IMAGE: PTI