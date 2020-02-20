Ujjwal Nikal Adds Own '10 Fake IDs' Reveal To Rakesh Maria's 26/11 'Kasab-Chaudhary' Angle

Special Public Prosecutor in 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case Ujjwal Nikam on Wednesday made a follow-up reveal after ex Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria's sensational disclosures entailed in his new book. Nikam claimed that the 10 ID cards being carried by the attackers bore fake Hindu names. However, he added that Pakistan's motive behind it cannot be established.

Speaking to the news agency, ANI, he said, "I do not know what was the plan of ISI. After 26/11 terror attacks, 10 ID cards were produced in the court in which one was of Kasab and others belonged to nine other attackers, who were killed. These were fake ID cards. It is true that Hindu name was written on those ID cards. But Ajmal Kasab made statements in the Mumbai court that they have those fake ID cards."

Speculating whether it was Pakistan's plan to put the blame on Hindus, the SPP said, "This is about inference, but I don't make an estimation as I am a student of law. It is true that Pakistan ISI's connection with LeT is established in the 26/11 terror attack. This was also cleared with David Headley's statements. Even Kasab said that some army personnel were present in his training camp, but it cannot be established what Pakistan wants to show."

'Fake names to misguide police'

According to Nikam, the attackers were told to use fake identity cards to misguide the police. Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria in his book 'Let Me Say It Now' has claimed that the Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) succeeded in its plan, the 26/11 Mumbai attacker Kasab would have died as a Hindu named Samir Chaudhary.

26/11 Mumbai terror case

On 26 November 2008, 10 members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba infiltrated the city of Mumbai through the Arabian sea from Pakistan, and over the course of the four days that followed, 166 innocent citizens and security forces were killed while more than 300 were injured. Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station, Cama Hospital, Nariman House business and residential complex, Leopold Cafe, Taj Hotel and Tower, and the Oberoi-Trident Hotel fell prey to terrorism.

While the nine terrorists were killed, Ajmal Kasab was captured alive and sentenced to death at Yerwada Central Jail in Pune in 2012.

