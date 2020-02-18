'Congress Conspired To Project 26/11 As Hindu Terror Attack': Ram Madhav Cites Ex-top Cop

After Mumbai's top ex-cop Rakesh Maria's book launch, Ram Madhav, National General Secretary of BJP while speaking with ANI has alleged how Congress with the help of pseudo-intellectuals tried to flare the agenda of ISI (Inter-Service Intelligence, a Pakistani intelligence wing) by terming Mumbai terror attack an orchestration of RSS and Hindu centric groups.

READ | 'India Should Not Hide Its Reality,' Congress' Manish Tewari Hits Out At Centre

"A significant revelation has come out of Rakesh Maria Ji's book on Mumbai. There was a conspiracy to project the Mumbai terror attack as a Hindu terror incident was originally hatched by the ISI and the militant groups that is what Rakesh Maria's book says as per the reports. It is good that the whole effort was defeated by our security forces and police in Maharashtra. Nevertheless, certain pseudo-intellectuals have still tried to project the Mumbai incident as a dissident of Hindu terror and even published a book - RSS ki Saajish and that book was sponsored and supported by certain eminent Congress leaders," said Ram Madhav.

"The strategy or the conspiracy was hatched by ISI, but it was sought to be fulfilled by certain Indian groups and pseudo-intellectuals and they got support from certain Congress leaders," he added.

READ | Congress Stages Protest In UP Assembly Ahead Of Annual Budget 2020-21

Rakesh Maria's book says

Rakesh Maria's book has been launched on Tuesday. Maria was given the responsibility of investigating the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the top ex-cop in his book has claimed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) which had executed the Mumbai attack had planned to project the attack as a case of Hindu terror and Pakistani terrorist Mohammed Azmal Kasab to die as Bengaluru's Samir Chaudhari.

READ | 'Add Elephant Symbol Too; Get Dalit Votes': Congress' Krishnam Slams 'confused' Cadre

According to the excerpts of the book, ISI and LeT were attempting to kill Kasab in jail as he was the only living evidence against them and they had contacted Dawood Ibrahim's gang to carry the task of eliminating Kasab. Maria in his book said, "If everything went according to the plan, Kasab would have died as Chaudhari and media would have blamed Hindu terrorists for the attack. He also mentioned that the terror planners had also planted fake IDs with Indian addresses for the terrorists.

READ | 'Congress In Flames, Rebellion And Feud In Many States; It Has Nothing To Offer': BJP