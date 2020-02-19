UK MP Debbie Abrahams Lands In Pakistan, Katie Hopkins Lauds India's Denial Of Entry

British commentator Katie Hopkins siding with the government's decision to deny entry to the British Member of Parliament (MP) Debbie Abrahams, asserted that "Modi and India did the right thing." Claiming the British politicians 'Pakistani Muslim support base', far right-wing commentator Hopkins British commentator Katie Hopkins, siding with the government, said that it was the right decision by 'Modi and India' to revoke British Member of Parliament (MP) Debbie Abrahams' travel rights to the country. Amid the row, the far right-wing commentator cited 'arrogance of the Left' and claimed that the British politician is playing into her 'Pakistani Muslim support base.'

Sharing a clip from editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami's The Debate on Tuesday night, Katie Hopkins on Twitter said, "It is typical of the arrogance of the left to think you can enter a country without a visa. This is a Brit MP playing to her Pakistani Muslim support base. Modi & India did the right thing sending her packing."

READ| Visa authorisation 'any country's sovereign right': Govt sources on UK MP's deportation

It is typical of the arrogance of the left to think you can enter a country without a visa.



This is a Brit MP playing to her Pakistani Muslim support base.



Modi & India did the right thing sending her packing. #BritMPDeported #DebbieAbrahams



pic.twitter.com/dgxVZseE3f — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) February 19, 2020

Katie Hopkins, the controversial commentator's Twitter account was temporatily locked out for violating the terms of the social networking website. A former contestant on the reality show The Apprentice, Hopkins is largely known for her regular tweets in favour of US President Donald Trumps, United Kingdom's Brexit and against immigration.

Debbie Abrahams' visa revoked

The government cited 'soverign right of any country' on grounds for rejecting Labour MP Debbie Abrahams entry into India on Monday. Responding to media reports, sources of the BJP-led government further added that Debbie Abrahams' visa was revoked for indulging in activites against 'India's national interest.' Similarly, Home Ministry on Tuesday claimed that the proposed process was following in handling the case of the British MP's deportation.

The British lawmaker issued a formal statement on Monday claiming having suffered an ordeal just as she was being deported to Dubai. Mentioning that she presented herself at the immigration desk with requisite documents including the e-visa, Abrahams claimed that an immigration official rudely directed her to sit in an area marked as a Deportee cell. Thereafter, she got in touch with her Indian host who contacted the British High Commission. On Monday, the Labour MP said that the officials were unwilling to disclose the reason for the revocation of her visa. Further, her request to get a 'visa on arrival' was rebuffed. There is no provision of 'visa on arrival' for UK nations at the airport.

After refusing her entry, Debbie Abrahams flew to Pakistan and is scheduled to meet with the Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. Debbie Abrahams is expected to address a press briefing with Imran Khan's foreign minister and her collegaues from the British Parliament on Wednesday.

READ| Deported UK MP Debbie Abrahams posts picture of e-Visa for India that was revoked