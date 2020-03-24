Bangladeshi Restaurant In UK Provides Elderly With Free Food Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Amid the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak, a Bangladeshi restaurant has decided to feed the elderly and provide them with essential goods for free. Elderly people who are above the age of 60 and 70 are the ones most at risk from the virus. Because of panic-buying, there have been shortages of essential good and packaged foods in many parts of the world.

'Great Gesture'

During these times of crisis, many organizations have come forward to help the elderly in society. In the United Kingdom, a restaurant called the Bengal Cottage has stepped up to do its part in helping the elderly. This particular Bangladeshi restaurant is offering free rice, curry and even toilet paper rolls to elderly people who have been able to get their hands on essential good at supermarkets.

As per reports, the owner of the restaurant, Mohammed Saheb Miah, has promised the community to keep the offer open every day until the impacts of the virus lessen. Miah says that he grew up in a single parent Bangladeshi household and knows how it feels to go without food for days and therefore wants to do his part to help out the elderly in the community that is most vulnerable to the coronavirus.

According to reports, Miah’s offer has gotten a great response. There are many elderly in the community that can’t afford basic toiletries, the elderly who are isolated, have little if any family members. It is to them that the offer extends and aims to help out.

The restaurant's kind-hearted gesture has been celebrated on social media. One social media user said that it was a ‘fabulous’ thing that the restaurant was doing while another claimed that they were setting a great example of how the elderly should be treated and looked after. One commenter said that it was a ‘Great Gesture’ by the restaurant, while another said that they were doing great work.

