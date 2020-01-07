Umar Khalid Draws Deepika Padukone's JNU Visit Into His Politics, Says Times Are Changing

Soon after Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone's visit to JNU campus in Delhi on Tuesday, former JNU student Umar Khalid co-opted her, lauding her presence and thanking her for standing up against 'fascist bullies'.

The Bollywood actor visited the campus a day after shocking violence was unleashed on students there by armed goons, following which an almighty political blame-game has broken out over the attackers' identities. Her presence has been mired in controversy owing to the imminent release of her upcoming film Chhapaak, with sources claiming that promotions for the film may have had something to do with her sudden visit to JNU.

At JNU, she was seen with a crowd of sloganeers that included former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar, who, somewhat surprisingly said later that he didn't see Deepika on campus. Like Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid is also one of those named as an accused in the 2016 JNU Sedition case chargesheet regarding the raising of anti-national slogans such as 'Bharat Tere Tukde Honge' to protest the hanging 2001 Parliament attack mastermind Afzal Guru.

'The times are changing'

Thank you @deepikapadukone for standing up for students and youth against fascist bullies.



The times they are a changing!



Khan uncles, agar zameer zinda hai, to ab to kuch boldo @iamsrk, @aamir_khan, @BeingSalmanKhan https://t.co/E1nIdxLg1W — Umar Khalid (@UmarKhalidJNU) January 7, 2020

Via his tweet, Umar Khalid has also issued a challenge to other prominent members of the film fraternity.

Deepika Padukone at JNU protest

Actress Deepika Padukone made a surprise and whirlwind appearance at JNU amid a Left protest. She was also spotted talking with current JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh who was one of the students attacked and injured by the masked mob on Sunday, being discharged from hospital on Monday. ABVP has released a video claiming that Aishe was leading the 'masked mob' while JNUSU has said that she was the one stopping the mob.

Sources report that the actress spent only seven minutes outside the Sabarmati campus where the protests were going on. BJP has slammed her appearance and asked for a boycott of the movie - 'Chhapaak'.

