Congress Backs Deepika Padukone's Appearance At JNU; 'Better Than Being A Fence-sitter'

Defending Deepika Padukone's appearance at the JNUSU's protest in the JNU campus, senior Congress leader Milind Deora, on Tuesday, said that the actress does not owe an explanation for her visit. He further pointed out that neither did Akshay Kumar, who had reportedly waved an ABVP flag. He added that entertainers we entitled to their opinion and said it was better to be choose a side rather than being a fence sitter.

Congress defends Padukone

.@deepikapadukone doesn’t owe anyone an explanation for her decision to visit #JNU. Neither does @akshaykumar for waving an ABVP flag.



Entertainers, like the rest of us, are entitled to their opinions & are free to choose sides. Better than being a fence sitter any day! — Milind Deora मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) January 7, 2020

Deepika Padukone at JNU protest

Amid the promotions of her next movie 'Chhapaak', actress Deepika Padukone was spotted on the JNU campus in an apparent expression of solidarity with the JNUSU after the horrific attack on Sunday. She was also spotted talking with JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh - who was one of the injured students in the masked mob attack. ABVP has released a video claiming that Aishe was leading the 'masked mob' while JNUSU has said that she was the one stopping the mob.

Padukone who was dressed in a black sweater was also seen sharing the stage with CPI(M) leader and former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar. Sources report that the actress spent only seven minutes outside the Sabarmati campus where the protests were going on. BJP has slammed her appearance and asked for a boycott of the movie - 'Chhapaak'.

Delhi Police files FIR

The Delhi police have filed two separate FIRs against JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh for allegedly vandalising the server room of the university and attacking the staff members. The second FIR was filed on Sunday against unidentified goons who attacked 34 students and faculty in JNU campus. The Delhi police crime branch is investigating into the incident, while a separate fact-finding committee under the chairmanship of the Joint CP (Western range) Shalini Singh too has visited the campus to look at CCTV footage and probe into the case. Police have urged the public to come forward with videos and messages related to the case.

ABVP and JNUSU blame each other

Both student bodies have claimed that the other student wing had attacked the students using iron rods, by entering hostels with the aide of 'masked mob'. 34 students and faculty members were admitted to AIIMS hospital - including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh who was discharged from hospital on Monday. The tussle between the students was due to disagreement over student registration for the Winter course, as stated by JNU administration.

