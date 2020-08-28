UN Chief Guterres To Urge India, G20 Nations To Target Sustainable Transition Post-COVID

In his virtual address to The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is expected to renew his call to India and other G20 countries to invest in a clean, sustainable transition in their post-COVID recovery plan.

The UN chief is set to deliver the 19th Darbari Seth Memorial lecture on Friday, August 28 organised by TERI, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric confirmed earlier. Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will deliver the Presidential Address at the same event.

READ: To Reduce Global Warming, Climate-friendly Cooling Must Be Made Essential Post Pandemic

READ: ISRO, IISc Scientists Develop Sustainable Process To Make 'space Bricks' On Moon

Sustainable future

As per reports, the lecture is titled ‘The rise of renewables: shining a light on a sustainable future’ in which the UN chief will renew his call on G20 countries, including India, to invest in a clean, sustainable transition as they transition to a post-pandemic world. The G20 includes countries like the US, Russia, China, Japan, Australia, and Saudi in addition to the European Union.

Dujarric reportedly said Guterres is expected to say that as governments all across the globe put trillions of dollars to battle COVID-19 pandemic, they should also take some concrete decisions and allocate funds for the climate.

Image Credits: AP

READ: WHO Warns Keeping Borders Closed To Halt Spread Of COVID-19 Unsustainable

READ: NGT Slams Centre Over Groundwater Extraction, Says Exemptions Against Sustainable Development