WHO Warns Keeping Borders Closed To Halt Spread Of COVID-19 Unsustainable

According to the World Health Organisation, keeping international borders shut to stop the novel coronavirus from spreading is unsustainable. The WHO on July 27, urged the countries to come up with a comprehensive strategy which is based on local knowledge of where the virus is spreading. The rising number of cases in Europe and other places that had eased the restrictions after the situation was in control are again considering closing their borders. Border and travel restrictions remain a part of every country’s plan.

The 'new normal'

WHO warned that such measures cannot be kept for a long period of time. These measures are only useful when other measures are also practised along with it. Michael Ryan, WHO emergencies director, said that keeping the international borders sealed is not a sustainable strategy for the world economy and the poor people across the globe. He added that it is going to be almost impossible for countries to keep their borders shut for a long period of time, therefore economies need to open us and people need to start getting back to normal and start working.

Countries with community transmission have to take measures like lockdown to get the situation under control. The other countries need to lift the lockdown and analyse the situation. They should understand from where and how the disease is spreading. Michael Ryan said that the virus has killed 650,000 people and infected 16.3 million worldwide and still it does not seem to stop any time soon. The countries should loosen and tighten measures in accordance to what they need because it is nearly impossible to have a same policy that fits all the places across globe. The WHO's technical lead on COVID-19, Maria Van Kerkhove said that people should adapt their behaviours for the long haul rather than keeping extreme measures in place. She talked about how the new normal has emerged and it is all about wearing masks, carrying sanitisers and practising social distancing and knowing where the virus is every day.

(Image Credits: Unsplash) (With inputs from agency)