UNADAP Nominates Madurai Based Salon Owner's Daughter As Goodwill Ambassador To The Poor

A daughter of a salon owner in Madhurai, M Nethra has been appointed as a 'Goodwill Ambassador to the Poor' for United Nations Association for Development And Peace (UNADAP). Nethra's father had saved Rs 5 lakh for her education, however, without giving a thought about her educational needs or her future, she convinced her father to spend the entire savings on serving the people who were affected due to the COVID-19 consequential lockdown.

In response to her big-hearted gesture, UNADAP has said it will give Nethra an opportunity to speak at the United Nations (UN) conferences in New York and in Geneva addressing Civil Society forums and conferences.

Speaking on the same, Tamil Nadu Minister Sellur Raju has praised the girl for her gesture, stating that he will urge Chief Minister E Palaniswami to confer the Jayalalithaa Award to her.

"A couple of days ago, the Prime Minister of India praised the girl. This is the pride for Madurai. I am glad to have had the opportunity to meet the leaders of the UN and to attend the event to promote the economy of the poor people. I would like to recommend to the Chief Minister that the woman should be given the Jayalalithaa Award in the coming days," the minister said while speaking to ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also praised the girl and her father C Mohan for their big-hearted decision at a time when the lives of lakhs of poor were reeling in uncertainty.

"Shri Mohan Ji runs a salon in Madurai. Through sheer hard work, he had saved five lakh rupees for his daughter's education. But he spent the entire amount in the service of the needy and the underprivileged in these difficult times," PM Modi had said on Sunday.