Union Budget 2021: Devendra Fadnavis Welcomes Adoption Of Nashik Metro Model

Devendra Fadnavis, former Maharashtra Chief Minister and the present Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly on February 1 congratulated the people of Nashik as the metro model for the city has been incorporated as a national project in the Union Budget 2021. Taking to Twitter, Fadnavis not only greeted the Nashik and Nagpur residents but also expressed happiness that the Government of India appreciated their innovative approach. Further, the Nashik metro model will be implemented in other Indian cities as well.

The former Maharashtra CM also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as the government made the provision of Rs 2092 crore for Nashik metro and Nagpur Metro Phase-2 also got Rs 5976 crore. Fadnavis noted that both proposals were sent during his tenure of Maharashtra government.

“Congratulations Nashik! Congratulations Nagpur! We are happy that the Government of India appreciates our innovative approach and accepts a model of Nashik Metro as a National Project. Not only this, but the Nashik Metro model will be implemented in other Indian cities too," said Fadnavis on Twitter.

"In today's Aatmanirbhar Bharat Ka Budget, the Government of India made a provision of Rs 2,092 crore for Nashik Metro. Thank you Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ji! Nagpur Metro Phase-2 too got Rs 5,976 crore. Both these proposals were sent during our tenure of Maharashtra Government," added the former Chief Minister.

Major boost for infra in Roads, highways and transport

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman noted that over 13,000 km length of roads at a cost of Rs 3.3 lakh crore had already been awarded under the Rs 5.35 lakh crore Bharatmala project of which 3,800 km has already been constructed. Further, she said that 11,000 km of national highway corridor was expected to be completed by March 2022 and that projects for 8500 km will be awarded. Sitharaman also announced the government's intentions to set up more economic corridors in the future, hinting at 3500 km of national highway works at an investment of Rs 1.03 lakh crores.

Madurai-Kollam corridor and Chittor- Thatchur corridor whose construction will begin in 2022.

1100 km of National Highway works in Kerala at an investment of Rs 65,000 crore including a 600 km section of Mumbai-Kanyakumari corridor in Kerala.

675 km of highway work in West Bengal at a cost of Rs 25,000 cr including the upgrading of existing roads in Kolkata, Siliguri.

National highway work of Rs 19,000 cr was already in progress in Assam and an investment of Rs 34,000 crore covering 1300 km of National Highway will be undertaken in the state in 3 years.

An enhanced outlay Rs 1,18,101 crore was provided for the Ministry of Roads, Transport, and Highway of which Rs 1,08,230 crores was provided as capital - highest capital provided.

