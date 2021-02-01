Last Updated:

'Testimony To India's Commitment': WHO Regional Director Lauds 'focus On Health' In Budget

WHO South-East Asia Regional Director Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh has stated that the massive hike in health spending shows India's commitment to fight COVID-19.

Union Budget

Presenting Union budget 2021-2022 on Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures for the country, including an expanded focus on Health. WHO South-East Asia Regional Director Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh has stated that the massive hike in health spending shows India's commitment to fight COVID-19. In addition, she also stated that India has been pro-actively handling the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic while assisting other regional countries. 

'India's commitment to build stronger health systems'

Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh opined that the decision to focus on health also shows India's commitment to build stronger health systems. In addition, she also stated India has not only addressed the situation in the country but also extended its assistance to other countries in the Southeast Asian region. Singh spoke about India's efforts to provide supplies and vaccines other countries that are more vulnerable. 

Union Budget 2021-2022: 137% Hike In Health Spending

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the budget announced crucial measures pertaining to health. The Union Budget this year has mentioned a 137% hike in spending in the Health and wll-being sector. This also includes a Centre-sponsored Health system - PM Aatmanirbhar Swasth Yojana with an outlay of Rs 64,180 crores over 6 years in addition to the National Health Mission. 

"A new Centrally, sponsored Health system - PM Aatmanirbhar Swasth Yojana with an outlay of Rs 64,180 crores over 6 years. This will strengthen the existing detection and curing centres and set up new centres in addition to the National Health Mission," announced Sitharaman. 

PM- Aatmanirbhar Swasth Yojana scheme

Here are the highlights of the new scheme:

  • Support for 17,000 rural and urban wellness centres
  • Setting up health labs in all districts and 3382 public block units in 11 states
  • Establishing critical care units in 602 districts and 12 govt institutions
  • Strengthening National Centre for Disease control - its five centres and its urban units
  • Expansion of the integrated Health portal to all states & UTs
  • Operationalisation of 17 Public Health units and strengthening of 33 existing units at points of  entry - 33 airports, 7 sea ports and 11 land crossings
  • Setting up of 17 health emergency centres and 2 mobile hospitals
  • Setting up a regional WHO centre office, 9 bio-safety level 3 laboratories, 4 regional National Institute of Virology 

