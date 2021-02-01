'Testimony To India's Commitment': WHO Regional Director Lauds 'focus On Health' In Budget

Quick links:
Presenting Union budget 2021-2022 on Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures for the country, including an expanded focus on Health. WHO South-East Asia Regional Director Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh has stated that the massive hike in health spending shows India's commitment to fight COVID-19. In addition, she also stated that India has been pro-actively handling the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic while assisting other regional countries.
Budget 2021: 137% Hike In Health Spending; PM Aatmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana Launched
Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh opined that the decision to focus on health also shows India's commitment to build stronger health systems. In addition, she also stated India has not only addressed the situation in the country but also extended its assistance to other countries in the Southeast Asian region. Singh spoke about India's efforts to provide supplies and vaccines other countries that are more vulnerable.
Focus on health in Budget is testimony to India's commitment to fight COVID. It also shows India's commitment to build stronger health systems. Right from beginning, India has been pro-actively handling pandemic: Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia pic.twitter.com/jWfidm6yld— ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2021
It has not only done this for its own country but it has also gone out of its way to support other countries of the southeast Asian region with supplies and now vaccines so that those who are vulnerable, their needs are also addressed: Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh https://t.co/TcvN444IzA— ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2021
Union Budget 2021 LIVE Updates: FM Says 'our Govt Is Committed To The Welfare Of Farmers'
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the budget announced crucial measures pertaining to health. The Union Budget this year has mentioned a 137% hike in spending in the Health and wll-being sector. This also includes a Centre-sponsored Health system - PM Aatmanirbhar Swasth Yojana with an outlay of Rs 64,180 crores over 6 years in addition to the National Health Mission.
"A new Centrally, sponsored Health system - PM Aatmanirbhar Swasth Yojana with an outlay of Rs 64,180 crores over 6 years. This will strengthen the existing detection and curing centres and set up new centres in addition to the National Health Mission," announced Sitharaman.
Here are the highlights of the new scheme:
Budget 2021 Hikes Infra Capex 34.5% To HUGE ₹5.54 Lakh Cr: Roads, Rail & Sea Breakup Here