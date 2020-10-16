Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan Congratulates IRCS Members On Centenary Year

Union Minister of Health and Family Affairs Dr. Harsh Vardhan attended the Annual General Meeting of Indian Red Cross Society and St Jon Ambulance through a video call on Thursday, October 15. Dr. Vardhan, who is also the chairman of IRCS, congratulated the volunteers for saving lives amid the pandemic. In his keynote speech, he also thanked President Ram Nath Kovind for his continued support to the organisation.

Congratulating Indian Red Cross Society members on 100 years of the organisation, Dr. Vardhan highlighted how the IRCS members were involved in the mission of saving lives. In addendum, he also brought attention to the exponential surge in the number of patients due to the pandemic and lauded the "early" efforts of Indian authorities to control the pandemic.

“Almost every country is trying its best to minimise the impact in one way or the other. In India, the central government got into action much earlier and since then has launched a slew of measures to minimise the overall impact of the pandemic," said Union Health Minister.

Safety through Jan Andolan

In his address, Dr. Harsh Vardhan also thanked Prime minister Narendra Modi for his courageous leadership. Elaborating on the much-awaited social vaccine for the disease, he said that it formed the basis of Jan Andolan. He also said that the government wants to ensure the protection of citizens through Jan Andolan.

"Maintaining 6 feet distance, regular washing hands and wearing masks, especially in public places can save lives along with livelihood, which has been the ultimate goal of government,” said Dr. Harsh Vardhan.

