In Wake Of Festive Season, Dr Harsh Vardhan Urges People To Follow COVID-19 Protocols

On Sunday, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan urged people to follow COVID-19 guidelines strictly during the upcoming festive season, failing which the pandemic could once again raise its head and pose increased threats to the society. In the wake of various festivals such as Chhath Puja, Dussehra, Diwali, Durga Puja, Navratri, Christmas, etc. falling in the months of October to December, the Ministry had earlier stressed that no festivity will be permitted in containment zones.

Addressing the 'Sunday Samvaad' programme, the Health Minister cited the decline of COVID cases in the country and added that if people falter in following COVID-19 guidelines during the festivals then Coronavirus can again assume a dangerous shape.

"If we falter in following COVID-19 guidelines during the festivals then corona can again assume a dangerous shape and become a big trouble for us. This is the truth, in any religion, no dharmic leader will say that people's lives should be put at risk to celebrate festivals. No God has said that one needs to go to puja pandals to worship," the Minister said.

"Anyone can remember their God with a pure heart from anywhere. I would want people to celebrate their festivals with their family. Earlier also this used to happen, people used to celebrate festivals in small groups. I do not think there is any need for going to pandals and melas," he added.

Guidelines to prevent spread of COVID-19 during festive season

Planning for festive events should factor in the regulation of crowd, staggered timings, social distancing and frequent sanitization

Ambulances should be arranged for the processions of long distances

Space in each event venue to be identified for isolation of suspected COVID-19 case

CCTVs can be installed to monitor adherence to COVID-19 prevention norms

People residing in containment zones will be encouraged to observe festivities inside their homes

An adequate number of ticket counters will be planned

Contactless payment shall be encouraged

Multiple entry and exit points for visitors to an event

Only asymptomatic persons will be allowed inside the venue

Maintaining a physical distance of at least 6 feet and the wearing of face cover/masks is mandatory

For entry into religious places, footwear to be preferably kept inside own vehicle

Provision of disposable cups/glasses for drinking water

In religious places, touching of statues, idols, holy books shall not be allowed

Instead of a choir, recorded devotional music should be played

Community kitchens should follow physical distancing norms

Used face covers/masks should be disposed of in covered bins

In case a positive patient is detected, the disinfection of the premises will be taken up

COVID-19 recoveries in India crosses 60-lakh mark

After new COVID-19 recoveries, the total active case tally in the country has dropped below 9 lakh after a month. MoHFW on Thursday informed that only 8.93 per cent cases are active in India. The last time the number of active cases below 9 lakh was reported on September 9 with around 8.97 lakh active cases.

Since almost three consecutive weeks, the total number of recoveries has been exceeding the number of new COVID-19 cases. Besides this, India has also increased its Coronvirus sample test capacity. In the latest update by Indian Council of Medical Research over 8,68,77,242 samples have been tested for COVID-19. Also, on October 10, 10,78,544 tests had been conducted. the Fatality rate has also decreased significantly in the country.

