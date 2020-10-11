In Wake Of Festive Season, Dr Harsh Vardhan Urges People To Follow COVID-19 Protocols

On Sunday, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan urged people to follow COVID-19 guidelines strictly during the upcoming festive season, failing which the pandemic could once again raise its head and pose increased threats to the society. In the wake of various festivals such as Chhath Puja, Dussehra, Diwali, Durga Puja, Navratri, Christmas, etc. falling in the months of October to December, the Ministry had earlier stressed that no festivity will be permitted in containment zones.
Addressing the 'Sunday Samvaad' programme, the Health Minister cited the decline of COVID cases in the country and added that if people falter in following COVID-19 guidelines during the festivals then Coronavirus can again assume a dangerous shape.
"If we falter in following COVID-19 guidelines during the festivals then corona can again assume a dangerous shape and become a big trouble for us. This is the truth, in any religion, no dharmic leader will say that people's lives should be put at risk to celebrate festivals. No God has said that one needs to go to puja pandals to worship," the Minister said.
"Anyone can remember their God with a pure heart from anywhere. I would want people to celebrate their festivals with their family. Earlier also this used to happen, people used to celebrate festivals in small groups. I do not think there is any need for going to pandals and melas," he added.
Planning for festive events should factor in the regulation of crowd, staggered timings, social distancing and frequent sanitization
Ambulances should be arranged for the processions of long distances
After new COVID-19 recoveries, the total active case tally in the country has dropped below 9 lakh after a month. MoHFW on Thursday informed that only 8.93 per cent cases are active in India. The last time the number of active cases below 9 lakh was reported on September 9 with around 8.97 lakh active cases.
Since almost three consecutive weeks, the total number of recoveries has been exceeding the number of new COVID-19 cases. Besides this, India has also increased its Coronvirus sample test capacity. In the latest update by Indian Council of Medical Research over 8,68,77,242 samples have been tested for COVID-19. Also, on October 10, 10,78,544 tests had been conducted. the Fatality rate has also decreased significantly in the country.
