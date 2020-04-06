Unions Seek BMC Help In Addressing Concerns Faced By Nurses In Treating COVID-19 Patients

On Monday, a number of Nurses' unions wrote to BMC Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi raising safety concerns faced by nurses while treating the novel coronavirus patients. This assumes significance as reports emerged of 26 nurses testing positive for COVID-19 in Wockhardt Hospital. Penned by the representatives of the Jan Swasthya Abhiyan Mumbai, United Nurses Association Maharashtra, Clinical Nursing Research Society, and the Nursing and Paramedical Staff Union Mumbai, the letter addressed to Pardeshi put forth many important demands.

Read the full letter here:

Unions flag critical issues

First, the letter stated that the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for the nursing staff is not adequate and the hospital administration was not taking requisite measures for infection control. It mentioned that many nurses were forced to use public transport and not getting nutritious food, putting them at grave risk of contracting the COVID-19 infection. Alleging that the hospitals were not providing test reports to nurses who were suspected of having the novel coronavirus, the letter added that essential facilities such as beds and mattresses were not provided to the quarantined nurses.

Moreover, the representatives of the unions accused the management of hospitals of scolding the nurses who brought such issues to the fore. Some of the demands listed in the letter include ensuring an adequate supply of PPE, 14-day mandatory quarantine for nurses irrespective of COVID-19 test results, counselling services, accommodation close to hospitals and free treatment for nurses. Furthermore, the unions have urged the inclusion of nursing personnel in all statewide committees of Maharashtra government for participation in decision-making.

The novel coronavirus crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown in the country until April 14 to tackle the challenge posed by the COVID-19 crisis. Currently, there are 4067 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 292 people have recovered while 109 individuals have lost their lives. On April 5, people across the country heeded PM Modi's appeal and lit a lamp, candle or torchlight to express solidarity with fellow citizens and to vanquish the darkness caused by the novel coronavirus. Apart from the PM's Cabinet colleagues, multiple Chief Ministers including Pinarayi Vijayan, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in this initiative.

