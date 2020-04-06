Congress Welcomes Centre's '30% Salary Cut For MPs'; But Adds 'scrap Central Vista Too'

Welcoming the Centre's decision to cut MPs' salary cut by 30%, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel, on Monday, said that it was the least one could do to help fellow citizens. However, he added that the Central government could save Rs 20,000 crores by scrapping Central Vista redevelopment project. India's current Coronavirus (COVID-19) tally stands at 4067 cases, with 109 deaths.

BIG: MPs, Cabinet Mins' salaries cut by 30% for one year; Prez, VP, Guvs volunteer too

Congress welcomes 30% salary cut

Apart from cutting salaries of MP’s and Ministers , the Central Government can save more than Rs 20,000 cr by scrapping the Central Vista redevelopment project & cutting down on non Covid19 publicity expenses https://t.co/CMl7nlrdCu — Ahmed Patel (@ahmedpatel) April 6, 2020

Assam govt to file cases against Markaz attendees who have tested positive for Coronavirus

Centre cuts MPs' salary by 30%

Earlier in the day, the Central Government decided to slash salaries of Members of Parliament and Union Cabinet Ministers by 30% for one year amid the COVID-19 pandemic in India. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar informed that the Union Cabinet has approved an Ordinance amending the salary, allowances and pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954 reducing allowances and pension by 30% w.e.f. April 1 for a year. Javadekar said that an amendment in this regard will be tabled in Parliament once the House is back in session, but the Ordinance, which temporarily allows the law to take effect for six months, kicks into effect the change.

Moreover, the Modi Cabinet approved temporary suspension of MPLAD Fund of MPs during 2020-21 and 2021-22 for managing health and the adverse impact of the outbreak of COVID-19 in India. The consolidated amount of MPLAD Funds for two years — Rs 7900 crores — will go to the Consolidated Fund of India (CFI). The CFI is the account of the revenue the Government of India receives — via income tax, Customs, central excise and the non-tax revenue — and the expenses it makes, excluding exceptional items. Essentially, a sum of Rs 500 crore from the Consolidated fund of India is transferred to the Contingency Fund of India for dealing with any emergency situation.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's confirmed cases cross 4000-mark; 109 deaths confirmed

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, 3666 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 291 have been discharged and Maharashtra reported the highest at 690. 109 deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. The Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 23 March to April 15 and the Finance Minister has announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore package under the 'PM Gareeb Kalyan Scheme'.

Sharad Pawar exudes confidence in winning COVID-19 battle, opines on lockdown importance