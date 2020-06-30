Odisha CM Discusses COVID Strategy With Officials For July; Strict Action On Violators

As the lockdown 4.0 is nearing its end, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday discussed the strategy to be implemented to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the month of July. Holding a video conference with the collectors and SPs of the state, the chief minister emphasised on three points specifically, which are: zero infection at all the government offices, care for COVID warriors and strict implementation of wearing facial masks.

He stressed on the need to ensure that the government offices should be COVID free and the officials should strictly adhere to the protocols to protect themselves against the virus. He also directed to take strict action against the violators.

"The police and administration will take strict action against the violators, including proper use of masks and strict observance of social distancing norms," directed the Chief Minister.

Special attention to COVID-19 frontline warriors

The chief minister insisted to provide special attention to the COVID-19 frontline warriors who have been at the centre of the deadly battle against the virus and protecting the lives of the people at large by putting themselves at risk of contracting the virus. "They are sacrificing a lot to protect people, so they need maximum care and to be made aware of their own security and that is very important," said Patnaik.

The state government is to devise a strategy for tackling the COVID-19 crisis ahead, by taking inputs from the District Collectors and SPs who, in the meeting, shared their experience of the last three months in COVID-19 management. They also gave their suggestions on how to deal with COVID-19 in the month ahead. The chief minister also directed the authorities for the creation of COVID care committees at Gaon Kalyan Samitis level, providing funds, giving them powers, training and assistance. Likewise, he also asked to create COVID care homes in every Gram Panchayat and TMCs with the similar provision of fund and creation of a statutory system for monitoring. He directed the SPs to formulate special strategies for the hotspot areas and containment zones which lie in their respective districts.

According to health department officials, Odisha's coronavirus death toll has mounted to 23 with two more persons succumbing to the disease on Monday. The total number of COVID-19 infections in the state has reached 6,859. A total of 245 people, including two NDRF personnel, tested positive for the disease on Monday, he said. The state on Monday also reported 203 patients recovering from the disease, taking the total number of persons cured of the disease to 4,946, which this, the states recovery rate rose to 72.10 percent.

(With inputs from agencies)

