Unnao Case: UP Govt Announces Rs 25 Lakh Compensation & House For Victim's Family

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday announced Rs 25 lakh compensation for the family of the Unnao rape victim. Talking to the media, state Minister Kamal Rani Varun stated that the district magistrate would hand over a cheque worth Rs.25 lakh to the victim’s family. Mentioning that the victim’s family had demanded a house, she revealed that the same would be allocated to them under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Earlier in the day, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the victim's family. She hit out at UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and alleged that there was no fear in the hearts of criminals in the state. Revealing that the victim’s father and other family members, including a school going 10-year-old child had been threatened, she called upon the state administration to introspect on why such incidents were happening every day.

On Friday night, the doctors at the Safdarjung Hospital were unable to save the victim after she was set ablaze by five persons as she was leaving for the court hearing in the rape case filed by her.

Vadra remarked, “I have heard that the culprit is connected to BJP. You can find that out. It is possible that he is being protected. We have seen this before that influential culprits have been protected. I can say only this — such incidents are happening every day. Without making it a political affair, the administration and law have to introspect why such incidents are happening every day. Because today, there is no fear in the hearts of criminals in UP.”

Vadra reckoned that the law and order was the responsibility of the UP CM. She added, “It is the responsibility of the CM for the way in which there is unrest in UP and crimes are happening in UP. He says that there is no place for criminals in UP. I feel that where is the place for women in the UP created by him? If a woman cannot go from one place to another if she has to stay in fear if a 10-year-old girl is scared to go to school, then what kind of a state has been created by you?”

