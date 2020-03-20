From Sanitization Of Cities To Limiting Crowd: UP CM Declares Measures To Combat COVID-19

In a bid to combat the novel coronavirus crisis, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a slew of measures. For instance, he declared that the cities of Lucknow, Noida, and Kanpur will be sanitised. Moreover, the UP CM has requested religious leaders to spread awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic and issued an appeal to not hold any religious, spiritual, social, cultural functions till April 2. This assumes significance as the mega Ram Navami fair attracting lakhs of devotees was scheduled to take place in Ayodhya from March 25 to April 2.

Additionally, Adityanath urged that marriage ceremonies should be limited to 10 people. He announced that even the teaching and the non-teaching staff of schools and colleges had been told not to report to work. Furthermore, the UP CM encouraged the private sector to allow employees to work from home as far as possible. He has instructed that only emergency services will be allowed in government hospitals to reduce crowding.

The coronavirus crisis

Currently, there are 222 confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus with one death reported in Mumbai, Delhi, Kalaburagi and Punjab each. Uttar Pradesh has reported 23 positive COVID-19 cases. On Thursday, the government of India announced stringent measures to combat the novel Coronavirus crisis. For instance, international flights shall not be allowed to land in India from March 22 for a week. Moreover, the Centre has directed the state governments to advise the people below the age of 10 and above the age of 65 to remain at home. The state governments have also been instructed to enforce work from home for private-sector employees barring for those working in emergency or essential services.

Addressing the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked extensively about the challenges caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He stressed that “resolve” and “restraint” were the two most important things to be followed. Maintaining that there was no medicine for this virus, he urged the people to abide by the Centre and state government’s directives on social distancing, which he termed as extremely necessary in this phase. Thereafter, he announced that Janta Curfew - a curfew for the people and of the people would be observed on Sunday, March 22. On this day, all citizens except those providing essential services should not step out of the house from 7 am to 9 pm.

